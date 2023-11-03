With a new roster, the Michigan women’s basketball team looked to use its exhibition game against Saginaw Valley State to showcase its new faces and allow its returners to shine.

And that’s exactly what it did.

The Wolverines beat the Cardinals in a dominant 95-41 win, led by a 23-point outing from junior guard Laila Phelia and control of the boards on both ends of the court.

Phelia got Michigan on the board early, scoring its first 11 points with crafty field goals and a contested three-pointer. She looked like the best player on the floor, taking advantage of mismatches and driving into the open space.

The point guard position rotated between graduate guard Lauren Hansen and freshman guard Macy Brown, with Brown taking over for the latter half of the first quarter. Brown demonstrated why she was the No. 74 recruit in the country, calmly working around pressure as she brought the ball up the court and drove to the basket. On the defensive end, she took a charge as the bench erupted.

But while the first quarter showcased the new talent that Michigan has on its roster, it also exposed some of its growing pains. A few defensive communication errors led to easy opponent layups and turnovers as the Wolverines’ passes went out of bounds or into the hands of a Cardinal.

In the second quarter, Michigan worked into a rhythm on both sides of the ball. The Wolverines strung together passes to beat the press, finding open players down the court for mid-range jumpers and layups. On defense, Michigan turned the ball over twice compared to eight times in the first quarter, letting up just seven points and going into halftime up 51-23.

The second half started slowly for Michigan, but not for senior forward Cameron Williams. Williams scored on five consecutive shots as she exploited the height differential of her defender, hooking the ball into the net or spinning away from her defender for an easy layup.

Sophomore forward Alyssa Crockett scored seven in the final frame, but it was her defensive success that kept her on the floor. She also earned four assists by diving for loose balls heading out of bounds and slinging them to a teammate.

The Wolverines shared the wealth as every player saw the floor and scored. While this is something Michigan coach Kim Barnes Arico was likely happy to do, it led to some inconsistencies. But if Michigan can outscore its opponent by 54 without a consistent lineup, it could be poised to find success with steady starters when the games count.