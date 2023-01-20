Facing its first opponent with a losing record since Dec. 17, and with two top-15 opponents on the docket next week, it would have been easy for the No. 14 Michigan women’s basketball team to put in a lighter effort against Rutgers.

For the first 12 minutes of play, it looked like the Wolverines might have been too focused on the future to plan for the game in front of them. But after a timeout and a seven-point run, Michigan (16-3 overall, 6-2 Big Ten) asserted its dominance over the Scarlet Knights (8-12, 2-6), 81-58. By imposing their will for the rest of the contest, the Wolverines secured their first-ever road victory against Rutgers.

Holding onto a slim 3-point lead with eight minutes to play in the first half, Michigan called timeout. Out of that break, the results of its adjustments were immediate. After opening the half 0-for-4 from deep, Michigan sunk three out of its next four, from three different players. Graduate forward Emily Kiser scored eight points and sophomore guard Laila Phelia added seven of her own to help send the Wolverines into halftime up 41-30.

Out of the break, Michigan picked up right where it left off, scoring six quick points unanswered and forcing the Scarlet Knights to take a timeout in hopes of stemming the bleeding just 90 seconds into the quarter.

But that’s all those were: just hopes.

After exiting the huddle, Rutgers was met with more of the same commanding force from the Wolverines. Kiser, Phelia, and fifth-year wing Leigha Brown combined for 21 points in the third frame, going a collective 7-for-9 from the field and sinking all six of their attempts from the charity stripe.

The trio, all averaging at least 16 points per game heading into the contest, outscored the Scarlet Knights themselves in each of the first three quarters of play, holding a collective 10-point lead over Rutgers with one quarter to play.

Getting it done in all facets of play, Brown added 10 assists to her stat sheet — completing her second points-assists double-double of the season. Brown, Phelia and Kiser also combined for 13 rebounds before being pulled for rest midway through the final period of play. Despite limited fourth-quarter minutes, the trio still ended the contest with 61 points to help Michigan earn its first-ever road win against Rutgers.

Through 12 minutes of play, it looked like the Wolverines might fall victim to a trap game. But before long, Michigan had established itself in an intimidating manner, erasing any notion of competition by halftime and building its lead over the remaining 20 minutes of play.