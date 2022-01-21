With the time winding down in the third quarter, freshman guard Laila Phelia found Maddie Nolan who hit her first 3-pointer of the game as time expired, giving the No. 8 Michigan women’s basketball team a 63-32 lead heading into the fourth.

In an easy win, the Wolverines were able to get an all-around team effort, having seven players score at least seven points, and three in double digits. It also saw players such as Nolan who, despite only having eight points, still led the team by grabbing seven defensive rebounds.

The Wolverines (16-2 overall, 7-1 Big Ten) won Thursday night against Wisconsin (4-13, 1-6), pummeling the Badgers, 83-44.

The game started back and forth with both teams exchanging three pointers to start the game. Like Michigan’s last game against the Badgers, senior forward Danielle Rauch was the player to start the scoring for the Wolverines.

Wisconsin would grab the lead off of a 3-pointer from guard Katie Nelson to make it a 10-9 Badgers lead with 4:58 left in the game.

Michigan would respond with five points in the span of 34 seconds from senior forward Naz Hillmon to cut the lead to three. Hillmon finished the game with 21 points.

With time winding down in the first, the Badgers were down four looking to make a shot. While passing the ball, senior forward Emily Kiser blocked and stole the Wisconsin pass that led to a Wolverines possession in which they hit a three pointer to cut the lead to 19-12 to end the quarter. Kiser finished the game with nine points and five defensive rebounds

The Badgers hit an early jumper in the first minute of the second quarter to cut it to five, but Michigan appeared to finally break through offensively, as they proceeded to answer with a 13-0 run to make it a 32-14 lead.

During this run, the defense was able to force tough shots and create turnovers. This was highlighted again by Kiser who bodied the Wisconsin player out of bounds to force a turnover which led to a layup by Hillmon on the other end.

The Badgers looked to end the bleeding as Wisconsin guard Sydney Hillard hit a layup with an and-one with 3:49 in the second quarter.

The and-one would be the final points of the half for the Badgers as the Wolverines went on a 12-0 run. The run allowed opportunities for other players such as sophomore forward Cameron Williams. Despite only averaging 7.6 minutes per game this season, she leads the team in field goal percentage, something that is very useful when making rotations. Williams finished the game with 10 points on 83.3% shooting.

Michigan would go into halftime leading 44-17. After starting the game shooting 5-of-11 from the field, the Wolverines held Wisconsin to 2-of-13 from the field the remainder of the half. They allowed just two field goals in the second quarter on 18.2% shooting from the field.

In the third quarter, the Badgers would jump out to a 9-6 run to start the half. Despite this Wisconsin was still trailing 50-26 with 5:01 in the first.

Michigan responded with a 8-0 run as well as a 13-8 run to end the quarter, holding Wisconsin to 15 points on 33.3% shooting from the field.

In the fourth, the Wolverines would dominate the first five minutes going on a 14-2 run with six of the 14 points coming from senior guard Leigha Brown. She finished the game with 11 points.

Wisconsin would end the game on a 10-4 run to inflate their stats but it wasn’t enough as Michigan cruised by in a blowout win.