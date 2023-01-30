In its loss to Maryland on Thursday, the No. 13 Michigan women’s basketball team struggled with foul trouble and turnovers throughout the game. Two players fouled out, and the team committed 24 turnovers.

On Sunday, however, the Wolverines controlled those parts of the game en route to a dominant victory over Minnesota.

“I think just defensively being able to turn them over (was huge),” fifth-year wing Leigha Brown said. “That’s something that at the beginning and in the middle of the season we were really successful with, but I think that that’s something these past couple games we have gotten away from. We were able to really do that and capitalize off of it tonight.”

In the first quarter alone, Michigan stole the ball three times and forced six turnovers. Those turnovers led to six points at the other end — already more than the Wolverines’ total points off turnovers against Maryland. For the whole first half, Michigan only committed three turnovers — a drastic improvement from the 14 it had solely in the first half against the Terrapins.

While the Wolverines weren’t perfect at the offensive end, their defensive presence boosted them to an 11-point halftime lead.

The game was still theoretically within reach for the Golden Gophers. And after a quick layup to begin the second half that cut their deficit to nine, they could have continued to hammer a dent into Michigan’s lead.

But the Wolverines’ tight defense silenced any hope of a comeback.

“I think I keep going back to defense,” Brown said. “We were able to turn them over, and I think we did a lot better job today of rebounding and being able to push the pace. … That definitely helped us start the third quarter.”

With seven minutes left to play in the third quarter, Michigan forced a turnover. In its bonus offensive possession, senior guard Maddie Nolan swung the ball to sophomore guard Jordan Hobbs for a 3-pointer, catalyzing a 23-2 run that lasted the duration of the quarter.

Throughout their lethal run, the Wolverines forced five turnovers by the Gophers and only fouled twice, neither of which led to shots from the free throw line.

On the other hand, Michigan capitalized on all six of its free throw attempts to further fuel their run. And because it only committed two turnovers, that only contributed to two of Minnesota’s seven points in the quarter.

The numbers speak for themselves: Against Maryland, the Wolverines surrendered 25 points off of turnovers. Sunday, they only gave up five.

The Gophers and Michigan average similar turnover numbers, with 17 and 16 per game, respectively. But the Wolverines dominated the turnover battle Sunday, forcing 21 and committing only 8 — a season-low. That performance demonstrates Michigan’s renewed commitment to taking care of the ball.

“I think that’s the focus (for) every game that we go into,” Brown said. “Obviously, we want to have as many possessions as we can and we want to limit the other team’s possessions as minimal as we can … My teammates did a great job today of just really staying composed. And I think decision making is a huge part of that and just gaining more and more experience on the court.”

Michigan hasn’t committed single-digit turnovers since its first game of the season — against a far weaker early non-conference opponent in Delaware State. By taking care of the ball, the Wolverines limited their opponent’s chances to score in transition — a problem that has plagued Michigan all season.

And shoring up its defensive front, Michigan cruised to a dominant victory on Sunday. If the Wolverines can continue to limit turnovers, force opponent mistakes and stay out of foul trouble, they should have an edge even in future tighter games.