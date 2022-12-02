The No. 17 Michigan women’s basketball team, fresh off of a tournament championship at the Gulf Coast Showcase and its third straight season with a 7-0 start, looked to continue that early success against unranked Miami in its final ACC-Big Ten Challenge matchup. Its last two wins came courtesy of free throws in the final seconds to help it pull away.

Once again, the Wolverines (8-0 overall) pulled away in the second half to defeat the Hurricanes (6-3) in a physical battle, 76-64.

Graduate forward Emily Kiser led the offensive charge once again for the Wolverines, either scoring or assisting on seven of their first nine points. She was all over the court, sinking a 3-pointer from the wing, taking a charge in the paint or knocking the ball loose near half court. And with Michigan turning the ball over five times in the first five minutes, it needed Kiser’s production on both ends of the floor.

The Wolverines and Miami were evenly-matched in the first quarter, both shooting 6-of-13 from the field. But the Hurricanes’ aggressive defense coupled with fifth-year wing Leigha Brown’s drives to the basket resulted in eight free throw attempts — which Brown capitalized on, giving Michigan an eight-point lead at the quarter.

But after going on a 3:48 cold streak in the second quarter — in which the Wolverines committed six turnovers — Miami capitalized on a technical foul called on Michigan coach Kim Barnes Arico to cap off an 11-0 run and take its first lead of the game.

To break the drought, Brown sank a pull-up jumper to send the Wolverines on an 8-0 run of their own, regaining the lead and taking a three-point lead into the locker room.

Neither team gained an edge in the first six minutes of the third quarter, trading layups and turnovers nearly every possession as Kiser made eight of the Wolverines’ ten points in that stretch.

Sophomore guard Greta Kampschroeder drew an offensive foul on the defensive end, then made a wide-open 3-pointer to extend Michigan’s lead.

Minutes later, guard Maddie Nolan heaved up a highly-contested 3-pointer at the buzzer to extend the Wolverines’ lead to nine headed into the fourth quarter.

Michigan began to pull away in the fourth quarter, putting three Hurricanes into foul trouble with four apiece and getting into the bonus with seven minutes remaining. It extended its lead as Brown added 10 points while Kiser tacked on four in the quarter, finishing with 26 and 20 points, respectively.

While the Wolverines struggled early and often with turnovers, they utilized their defense to gain some ground, scoring 28 points off of 28 Hurricane turnovers.

In a scrappy, physical battle, Michigan once again pulled away in the second half to remain undefeated.