The No. 14 Michigan women’s basketball team returned to Crisler Center looking to bounce back against Penn State in Big Ten play after a road loss to rival Ohio State. The Wolverines succumbed to turnovers and poor shooting in that loss and looked to fix that in their first home game of 2023.

While it showed glimpses of those issues throughout the contest amid an inconsistent performance, Michigan (13-2 overall, 2-1 Big Ten) was able to do just enough to keep itself in the game and eventually pull away in the fourth quarter to vanquish the Nittany Lions (10-5, 1-3), 82-72.

To start the game, Michigan looked like it turned over a new leaf. The Wolverines were aggressive on offense, shooting early in the shot clock and drawing contact in the paint to set up opportunities at the free throw line. With senior guard Maddie Nolan making two straight 3-pointers and sophomore guard Laila Phelia sinking her first four free throws, Michigan found itself up by as much as seven points.

But that lead vanished due to the Wolverines’ errant passes as the Nittany Lions’ shooting woke up. Culminating in Penn State guard Shay Ciezki nailing a buzzer-beating 3-pointer in fifth-year wing Leigha Brown’s face, the Nittany Lions rode a 10-0 run to end the first quarter up by three.

Stuck in a contest tighter than anticipated, the Wolverines’ missed layups and turnovers continued to be problematic. Those issues prevented them from seizing momentum and they fell behind by five points with slightly over two minutes remaining in the half. But Brown stepped up, going on a seven-point run of her own — including a three-point play — to regain the lead going into halftime.

Michigan quickly surrendered that lead in the third quarter after two quick Penn State layups. The rest of the quarter consisted of multiple runs and lead changes, but neither team built anything sustainable and entered the final frame tied.

But the Wolverines came out with energy, willing themselves to victory. That showed when junior forward Cameron Williams snatched a crucial offensive rebound, leading to a 3-pointer by Phelia — at that point shooting just3-13. She nailed the 3-pointer, sending Crisler to its feet. Thirty seconds later, she sank a pullup jumper, extending Michigan’s lead. With Nolan hitting her fifth 3-pointer of the game on the following possession, the momentum for the Wolverines was palpable.

And for the first time all game, Michigan was able to sustain that momentum while the Nittany Lions collapsed. Penn State suffered a two-minute scoring drought just as the Wolverines hit their stride, making four of five shots and extending their lead to double-digits for the first time all night.

With Brown, Phelia and Nolan combining for 24 points in the final frame, Michigan did just enough to overcome their early lapses in scoring and ball control. It now hopes to continue that progress and clean up its performance against a much tougher opponent against Iowa later this week.