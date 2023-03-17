BATON ROUGE, La. — Warmups looked a bit different for the No. 6 seed Michigan women’s basketball team on Friday.

Oftentimes throughout the season, the Wolverines have looked exceptionally at ease while warming up — smiling, laughing and dancing to the pregame music. Ahead of their first-round NCAA Tournament matchup with No. 11 seed UNLV, though, the energy felt different. The Michigan players still looked like they were having fun, but it didn’t feel like they were preparing for just any game.

It looked like they were well aware of the win-or-go-home stakes, ready to leave everything on the court and ensure that their season lived another day.

That’s exactly what they did. Propelled by defensive intensity, the Wolverines (23-9 overall) overpowered the Rebels (31-3), 71-59 — punching their ticket to Sunday’s second-round matchup against either No. 3 host seed LSU or No. 14 Hawaii.

In the first five minutes of play, neither team seemed to find a working rhythm. Out of the first quarter media timeout, however, Michigan settled into its groove, capping off a 10-2 run with a layup from sophomore guard Laila Phelia that bounced in at the buzzer.

The Wolverines extended that momentum into the second quarter, with senior guard Maddie Nolan nailing a 3-pointer right out of the break. Tracking back on defense for the following play, a tip from graduate forward Emily Kiser led to a steal and transition layup on the other end — exemplifying the intensity and effort that Michigan brought on defense.

Closing out the first half up 28-20 with five steals and two blocks, the Wolverines made it difficult for UNLV to find quality shooting space and handle the ball.

Even when Michigan wasn’t able to successfully regain possession, the Wolverines consistently disrupted the Rebels’ offensive cadence with every tip, dive and deflection. UNLV forward Desi-Rae Young, who averages 18.2 points per game, finished the first 20 minutes with only one point to her name — a credit to aggressive defense from Michigan’s post players.

Junior forward Elise Stuck epitomized Michigan’s hustle and aggression while guarding the basket, scoring just two points in the game but constantly making her presence felt on defense. She finished the game with seven rebounds off the bench.

The Rebels came out of halftime guns blazing, but the Wolverines kept pace. After four straight UNLV layups shrunk the lead to just two points, Michigan strung together a 17-3 run to regain comfortable control. The Wolverines played at a faster tempo than usual, but it looked to be more of a conscious decision on Michigan’s part rather than a speed of play that it was forced into.

Trading triples to open the fourth quarter, the game progressed in similar fashion throughout the final 10 minutes. By halftime, it was the Wolverines’ game to lose — and they refused to let up. Kiser finished the game with a double-double, boasting 18 points and 10 rebounds, while Nolan also put up a team-high 18 points.

Even from before the opening whistle, Michigan looked like it knew exactly what this game meant. Leaving it all on the floor, especially on the defensive end, that mindset clearly extended onto the court:

Win or go home — and the Wolverines will keep dancing.