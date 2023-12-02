In its first true road game of the season, the Michigan women’s basketball team faced an early challenge against Harvard. The Wolverines continued their trend of slow starts, but eventually prevailed behind their depth and quick runs to gradually take down the Crimson.

Despite its early struggles on the road, Michigan (6-1 overall) upped the intensity and found its stride in the third quarter to defeat Harvard (5-3), earning the 80-66 come from behind victory.

Opening the game with a different look as senior guard Elise Stuck took graduate forward Taylor Williams’ usual spot in the starting lineup, the Wolverines came out stale in the first quarter. The Crimson stifled Michigan’s offense and hit their early shots to jump out to a nine-point lead five minutes in.

“Every time we’re on the road it’s going to be a tough environment,” graduate guard Lauren Hansen said. “And we didn’t have the greatest start.”

The Wolverines combated the slow start by subbing in from their bench, quickly exchanging every starter except junior guard Laila Phelia while Harvard stayed set with its initial five. The changes proved beneficial for Michigan as it found its defensive form and slowly chipped back at the deficit, closing the first quarter down just four points after a late run.

Although the Wolverines had started easing into the game by the start of the second quarter, the Crimson still had their number throughout most of the period — matching shot for shot to stay out front. As the quarter wound down though, Michigan again found some form and made another run. It tied up the game with two minutes to go and sustained another few punches from Harvard to enter the locker room down just by just two.

The Wolverines took their first lead of the game on back-to-back threes from junior guard Greta Kampschroeder to start the third quarter, and a momentum shift followed.

“Our identity is definitely to go out there and compete and punch first,” Kampschroeder said. “If we don’t do that in the first half, our goal is always to come out in the second half and do that.”

Michigan reached deep into the bench to throw that delayed punch, especially after Harvard’s leading scorer, guard Harmoni Turner, was officially ruled out after a second quarter injury. The Wolverines used twelve total players to pressure and get out in transition against the Crimson’s short bench.

Entering into a full-court press to wear down the Crimson even further, Michigan went on a dominant 12-2 run to end the third quarter. The press became key for the Wolverines, as they held Harvard scoreless for seven straight minutes, giving up just seven total third quarter points.

“We practice that press almost every week, we’re always ready to pull it out,” Kampschroeder said. “It’s a great way to throw different looks at teams and disrupt them.”

By the fourth quarter, the game had a whole new tone. The Crimson were only seven players deep after Turner’s injury, and the Wolverines didn’t relent after they pushed into the lead.

Harvard fought throughout the final minutes to turn the game into less of a blowout, but after the big third quarter run, Michigan was in the driver’s seat and its lead was never truly challenged.

“We got rattled, we got rattled on someone else’s home court,” Michigan coach Kim Barnes Arico said. “We have to learn to finish games through, it wasn’t over when we were up 20, you have to continue to play.”

While the Crimson’s final run didn’t prove to be disastrous for the Wolverines, it proved to be a good reminder of just how hard closing out games on the road can be.

Despite their slow first half, the Wolverines found and exploited Harvard’s weakness in the second half. This shift allowed Michigan to securely close out Harvard with tough defense and quick play to counter the Crimson’s short bench.