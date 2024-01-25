Wednesday night’s game started like any other for the Michigan women’s basketball team. Down 8-0 in the first three minutes, it appeared Maryland would run away with the game while the Wolverines suffered from yet another slow start.

But the slow start wasn’t indicative of Michigan’s game. Rather it was the Wolverines’ continued persistence after falling behind to complete multiple comebacks that defined the contest.

Despite a slow start and falling behind by 15 points at the half, Michigan (14-6 overall, 5-3 Big Ten) found a way to come back into the game on both occasions. Defying the Terrapins’ (12-7 overall, 4-4 Big Ten) leads, the Wolverines won in overtime, 79-77.

The Wolverines’ performance in the first quarter showed promise after their initial drought. While Michigan made only one of its first eight shots, it finished 4-for-8 from the field to draw within six points at the quarter break.

Michigan’s scoring woes returned in the second quarter, though. After graduate guard Lauren Hansen nailed a 3-pointer to begin the quarter, another drought ensued for the Wolverines before Hansen made a layup to end it. Maryland accumulated a 13-2 run to separate itself through the middle of the second frame.

Michigan faced a 15 point first-half deficit. But the Wolverines showed up yet again.

Maryland started the third quarter 0-for-5 on field goals, scoring just three points off of free throws. Michigan seized the opportunity to narrow the lead as graduate guard Elissa Brett nailed a 3-pointer, scored a layup off of a drive and took her third charge of the game. The rest of the lineup built on Brett’s nine-point third quarter, bringing the game within six points after junior guard Laila Phelia returned to the court after sitting for a few minutes with an apparent knee injury.

And Phelia’s return inflated the Wolverines’ offense yet again, as another one of her drives led to an easy bucket and brought the game within four. From that point forward Michigan seemed to only match buckets with the Terrapins.

But multiple Maryland offensive fouls gave the Wolverines chances on offense to catch up. And on the back of its best player, Phelia, Michigan created on a 9-0 run to tie the game. And with that, the Wolverines sent the game into overtime.

To start overtime, Michigan scored on back-to-back possessions to take its first lead of the game. As the period progressed, a back-and-forth battle ensued as neither team could extend their lead past the Wolverines’ initial three points to start overtime. Back-to-back three pointers and layups kept the game tied with 33 seconds remaining.

But then Phelia drove in with .3 seconds left and drew the foul that gave her the go-ahead free throws. She hit both shots and ended the game — completing the comeback.

Despite a 15-point deficit at halftime, Michigan strung together multiple bursts and runs to overcome its early game deficiencies. And to rewrite the narrative of falling on early-game deficits, the Wolverines won in overtime — securing an elusive conference win.