Rebounding has been a pillar of the Michigan women’s basketball team’s identity all season.

And Monday night was no exception.

In the Wovlerines’ Round of 32 matchup with Villanova, rebounding was key for Michigan in defeating the Wildcats and advancing to the Sweet Sixteen for the second time in program history.

As one of the best rebounding teams in the country, the Wolverines have stunned opposing teams on the glass, as was the case against Villanova. Michigan outrebounded the Wildcats, 49-25, just one shy of doubling the margin.

“Rebounding was super important,” senior forward Naz Hillmon said. “Coach harped on that one. … It was an important point of emphasis. They’re a scrappy team. They want to get to the boards as much as we do. And that’s a difference-maker for us, especially being a little bit bigger in the post.”

Hillmon led the charge, as she usually does, grabbing 11 rebounds and notching 27 points for another double-double. Hillmon, tasked with guarding Villanova’s star forward Maddy Siegrist, still found a way to attack the boards to give the Wolverines the advantage.

But the real advantage came from Hillmon on the offensive boards, with seven of her 11 rebounds coming on the offensive side. Whether she was putting it back up herself to draw a foul or kicking it out to a 3-point shooter on the wing, Hillmon’s domination in the paint was a difference-maker for Michigan.

“(Rebounding is) obviously a strength of Michigan basketball,” Villanova coach Denise Dillon said. “Naz is extremely impressive. I took time yesterday to speak to that and she showed exactly why she is an All-American out on the floor.”

Senior forward Emily Kiser also attacked the glass, notching 10 rebounds — seven of which were offensive. The dynamic duo of Hillmon and Kiser in the paint proved insurmountable for Villanova, and their ability to generate extra offensive opportunities was critical.

But with the Wildcats’ motion style of offense, and their game plan revolving around drawing Hillmon and Kiser out of the paint, the Wolverines’ backcourt also had to step up on the boards.

Senior guards Danielle Rauch and Leigha Brown grabbed eight rebounds apiece. Alongside five from freshman guard Laila Phelia and three from junior guard Maddie Nolan, having their guards clogging up the paint was vital for the Wolverines.

Overall, Michigan’s rebounding was an important facet of Monday’s win against a challenging style of offense. The Wolverines dug into their team identity of being the “hardest working team in America” to keep Villanova off the boards.

As the competition only continues to heat up in the NCAA Tournament, Michigan will have to continue to play its style of basketball.

That starts on the glass.