The first quarter often defines the game for the Michigan women’s basketball team. And that certainly was the case Wednesday night. Not only was the first quarter as a whole indicative of the Wolverines’ deplorable showing against Nebraska, the offensive rebounding margins were especially emblematic of their struggles throughout the game.

From the tip, Michigan’s defense lost the battle inside, allowing the Cornhuskers to command the glass. Much of the Wolverines’ first quarter downfall came at the hands of the Cornhuskers’ second-chance points. Off of just four offensive rebounds, Nebraska scored 10 points to set the tone for the remainder of the game — both on the boards and on the scoreboard.

“They just were relentless,” Michigan coach Kim Barnes Arico told WTKA. “They kept going and going and going. They scored a ton of second chance points in the first quarter and that’s how they got that lead.”

Already boasting a nine-point lead at the end of the first quarter, the Cornhuskers forced the Wolverines to play catch-up for the remainder of the game. While Nebraska may not have had consistent shooting, the extra chances they got allowed for redemption shots to bolster an early game run.

Ending with a 21-8 offensive rebounding deficit, Michigan further failed to get anything going on offense in a season-low scoring affair. While the two teams differed in shooting percentage by just 6%, the lack of shots attempted by the Wolverines further accentuated their offensive problems when they were already struggling to score.

With five minutes remaining in the third quarter, Michigan brought the deficit to within four points and had a higher field goal percentage — 38% compared to Nebraska’s 35%. But continued shooting struggles and no offensive rebounds led to the Cornhuskers taking six more shots in the quarter.

Nebraska’s abundance of second chances made up for its lower shooting percentage midway through the second half. Using the cushion it established earlier in the game through capitalizing on offensive boards, the Cornhuskers found comfort to heat up offensively.

“They were just being very aggressive,” junior guard Laila Phelia said of Nebraska’s offensive rebounds. “I felt like sometimes us guards need to be able to get in there and fight with them.”

Even when Cornhuskers star center Alexis Markowski didn’t have much of an impact on the boards to begin with — tallying only one rebound through three quarters — other players stepped up for the Cornhuskers. Last season, Markowski had a career-high 18 rebounds against Michigan on Feb. 12. Looking to escape that same affliction, Michigan improved on boxing her out, but ultimately Nebraska found other outlets to fill the void. Forward Natalie Potts finished with 10 rebounds, six on the offensive glass, contributing to that success. While Markowski finished with seven rebounds following a strong fourth quarter, her slow start on the glass left little impact due to the damage her teammates did on the boards.

Combining the effort of Nebraska’s offensive and defensive boards, the Cornhuskers took 13 more shots than Michigan. In a game where teams struggled to convert shots, it may have made the difference.

“It was physical down there,” Nebraska coach Amy Williams said. “We found ways to come away with rebounds and to hold them to single digit (offensive) rebounds when they were averaging quite a few. We thought rebounding was going to be the name of the game and it proved to be tonight.”

Michigan’s defense made the Cornhuskers shoot for their win. And while the Wolverines succeeded at containing the majority of Nebraska’s shots, they couldn’t secure the ones the Cornhuskers missed. Their offensive rebounds that led to more shot attempts alleviated any problem their low shooting percentage caused.

Strong defense and mediocre shooting is a common theme for Michigan. And what made the difference was purely the amount of shots Nebraska took off of its offensive rebounds. Whether it was a lack of physicality or contributions from all their players — or a mixture of both — the Wolverines fell victim to yet another slow start Wednesday night.

This time, on the offensive glass.