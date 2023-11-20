The Michigan women’s basketball team has been prone to slow starts, typically shooting itself in the foot with early turnovers and bailing itself out with stellar defense and consistent shooting. But against No. 23 Ole Miss, the shooting accuracy wasn’t there to bail the Wolverines out en route to an ugly scoring performance.

In the Battle 4 Atlantis title game, the Wolverines (4-1 overall) couldn’t bounce back from an early deficit, falling 60-49 to the Rebels (5-1).

Early on, both teams struggled offensively, with neither squad recording a point in the first three minutes of play until Rebels point guard KK Deans banked in a layup. Ole Miss continued to attack the basket off the dribble, getting to the rim and amassing an early lead that it never relinquished.

Twenty out of the Rebels’ 27 first half points came off of interior touches, largely resulting from hitting guards cutting to the basket when the Wolverines’ help-side defenders crashed to the ball. Typically, limiting its opponents to just 27 points at halftime — including nine turnovers, two of which were charges and seven that occurred in the second quarter — would be enough for Michigan to establish a lead.

But against Ole Miss, the Wolverines’ offensive struggles lasted the entire first half. Only scoring 19 points in the first half, nine of which came from the free throw line, Michigan’s early issues were largely due to an inability to get the ball into the paint. The Rebels aggressively denied entry passing lanes, forcing the Wolverines to attack off the dribble or try to find open shots beyond the arc.

And those shots simply weren’t falling — Michigan shot 2-for-15 in the first quarter, an abysmal 13% from the field. The lid on the basket didn’t come off in the second quarter, either, as they shot just 2-for-12. On the rare occasions that the Wolverines got the ball in the paint, the Rebels made those shots extremely contested, blocking two, forcing multiple travels and denying the post moves graduate forward Taylor Williams and senior forward Cameron Williams attempted.

To start the second half after scoring only 19 points, facing just an eight-point deficit was a credit to the Wolverines’ defense keeping the game surprisingly within reach. However, five minutes into the third quarter, no Michigan player had made two field goals, and junior guard Laila Phelia’s 11 points off free throws made up almost half of the scoring.

Phelia’s ability to get to the line — in spite of only shooting 1-for-10 from the field — put her at 14 points midway through the third quarter. But as the only Michigan player to reach double figures in scoring, Phelia’s efforts from the charity stripe weren’t enough to shrink the gap as the Rebels took a twelve point lead into the fourth quarter.

Despite switching into a zone to kick off the final period of play in an attempt to slow the Rebels’ drives to the basket, it was too little, too late for the Wolverines. They managed 19 points in the final frame, not nearly enough to make up for the game-long cold streak, while Ole Miss continued to pad its lead behind a barrage of two point shots.

While the Wolverines’ defensive presence and a seven point scoring burst to close the game made it seem like they had a slim chance, the Rebels controlled the game from the opening basket.