The Michigan women’s basketball team has flashed its 3-point shooting potential at various times during the young season. Sparks of success beyond the arc have catalyzed key runs to establish momentum in its wins, and opened up inside-out play to drive post production.

Wednesday night was an all-out attack from beyond the arc. Michigan (6-1 overall) lit up Southern Illinois University Edwardsville (1-7) with 14 3-pointers, tying a school record and dominating the Cougars, 103-59, in the program’s first 100-plus point game since 2017.

However, the Wolverines’ first five minutes of shooting didn’t start out as hot, appearing to signal yet another one of their slow starts in a 12-12 tie. In that time frame, it never established consistent offensive flow, forcing up contested shots and allowing the Cougars to run the floor in transition.

All of the Wolverines’ starters were subbed out in the first four minutes of play, opening up an opportunity for the bench to make a statement. And on the back of two 3-pointers from both freshman guard Macy Brown and sophomore forward Alyssa Crockett, Michigan’s bench did just that, igniting a 3-point flame that the Cougars never extinguished.

With only two points scored by graduate forward Taylor Williams in the first frame, the bench contributed 26 points in the first frame, including five 3-pointers. The Wolverines broke SIUE’s press with ease, moving the ball cleanly around the perimeter and into the paint at will, setting up easy shots and ending the quarter on a 16-5 run.

Michigan stepped up its defensive intensity in the second quarter to enhance its separation, limiting the Cougars to just 11 points on 3-of-13 shooting. The Wolverines forced nine total turnovers in the half, allowing them to stretch the floor in transition and rack up easy transition buckets.

While Michigan still coughed up 10 turnovers of its own, those turnovers proved inconsequential due to its stout transition defense. SIUE didn’t score a single point off of turnovers in the whole first half, allowing the Wolverines to take a 50-28 into the locker room.

The defense continued to keep the Cougars quiet, limiting their production below 20 points for the third consecutive quarter. And a majority of the time, Michigan’s best defender was on the bench.

Junior guard Laila Phelia is a lockdown defender, typically assigned the opponent’s most lethal scoring threat and holding them to their season-lows. But against SIUE, Phelia’s minutes became limited when she picked up four fouls midway through the third quarter. In her place, the rest of the Wolverines picked up the slack.

Weathering both an 8-0 run partway through the quarter and a 6-for-6 shooting stretch from the Cougars at the end of the period, Michigan extended its lead even more behind a potent offensive attack from beyond the arc. The sparks of 3-point success it flashed in previous games turned into an all-out flame in the third quarter, behind a 6-of-7 barrage from beyond the arc. With 28 points in the quarter, the Wolverines boosted their lead to 31 entering the final frame, practically sealing the game.

Michigan’s defense continued to smother SIUE, holding them to just 12 points in the final frame. An additional two 3-pointers from Crockett and junior guard Greta Kampschroeder contributed to a 25-point outburst of scoring to extend the lead and seal the game.

The Wolverines caught fire from behind the arc, lighting a 3-point flame that the Cougars never extinguished.