After an offseason with notable roster turnover, the No. 25 Michigan women’s basketball team entered Wednesday’s season opener with an initial opportunity to test what it’s capable of with different faces.

The Wolverines (1-0 overall) wasted no time answering that challenge, defeating Delaware State (0-1) convincingly, 83-30.

From the opening possession, Michigan displayed its tenacity and focus, preventing the Hornets from scoring a single basket for over four minutes of play. Aside from that 3-pointer, the Wolverines limited Delaware State to just one other point, off of a free throw, in the quarter.

The Hornets’ low scoring in the opening quarter not only stemmed from a lack of open looks, but from Michigan’s lockdown defense which forced nine turnovers — five of which came on consecutive possessions.

The Wolverines’ intensity extended beyond the defensive end, too. On offense, junior forward Cameron Williams and sophomore guard Laila Phelia made immediate impacts. Williams also showed her abilities down low, collecting two offensive boards and setting the tone for aggressive offensive rebounding — a practice that the Wolverines continued to rely on for the rest of the game.

At the end of the first quarter, with a 15 point lead and a suffocating defensive showing, the game seemed all but sealed.

In that quarter, nearly all of the Hornets’ shots didn’t fall, as they shot just 10% as a team. In the next period, when Delaware State found more success, Michigan faced its first test. But it remained unfazed by the challenge, remaining staunch on both ends.

Although the Hornets’ 3-point shooting showed improvements, the Wolverines’ unperturbed mentality displayed their strength. That strength was especially displayed on defense, but also led to success on the other end.

Midway through the quarter, Phelia pressured the Hornet ball handler, forcing a steal and a subsequent fast break. As Phelia dribbled down the court, sophomore Ari Wiggins ran parallel to her, reaching out to collect a bounce-pass from Phelia before scoring a layup.

That fast-paced aggression defined Michigan in the first half, and as a result of that mentality, it went into the break with a 40-18 lead.

Coming out of the break, Delaware State opened the quarter with a 3-pointer on its first possession, alluding to a comeback attempt. But those three points were all the Hornets’ saw for the remaining 10 minutes, as the Wolverines outscored them by 21 to finish the quarter.

With fifth-year guard Leigha Brown not playing, sophomore guard Greta Kampschroeder having a quiet night and senior guard Maddie Nolan missing her first three 3-pointers, Michigan was able to find production from other sources.

Freshman forward Alyssa Crockett played significant minutes and collected six rebounds, Williams went 6-for-9 in her 13 point performance and Wiggins played valuable minutes at the point in Brown’s absence. The ability to lean on a wider range of players could play a key role in the Wolverines’ success.

Coming into the game, there were questions about how the Michigan players who saw few minutes last year and the new players would fare. In Michigan’s blowout win over the Hornets, many of those question marks were erased.