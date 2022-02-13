The Michigan women’s basketball team (11-3 Big Ten, 20-4 overall) had a chance to right the ship after dropping a heartbreaking loss to Michigan State on Thursday. Instead, against Northwestern (14-9, 9-3), in a back-and-forth game riddled with foul trouble, the Wolverines were unable to finish, losing 71-69.

Starting the game, Michigan initially ran its offense through senior forwards Naz Hillmon and Emily Kiser, trying to draw the mismatch in the paint against a smaller Wildcats team. Drawing her second foul midway through the first quarter, Hillmon was relegated to the bench — where she’d remain for the rest of the half.

The Wolverines were quickly forced deeper into their rotation after sophomore forward Cameron Williams picked up two fouls, with sophomore wing Elise Stuck and freshman guard Jordan Hobbs getting big minutes late in the first quarter.

With Hillmon on the bench and senior wing Leigha Brown still out with a day-to-day leg injury, the Wolverines tried to find their other scorers against a tough Northwestern defense. Michigan struggled to stay afloat throughout the first, buoyed by an early 3-pointer from junior guard Maddie Nolan and paint points from Kiser as the Wildcats continued to dominate from deep on the opposite end.

Finding success in the low post against the shorter Northwestern team, junior center Izabel Varejão scored nine of Michigan’s 12 points in the second quarter. Working inside-out through senior guard Amy Dilk and Varejão, the Wolverines were able to spread out the Wildcats defense, finding a lead midway through the second quarter after another 3-pointer from Nolan.

But with sloppy turnovers from a less experienced Wolverines lineup, Northwestern had ample chances to break down Michigan’s defense, finding success all over the floor. Trading the lead back and forth multiple times, both teams ended the half tied at 32.

Coming out of the locker room, Hillmon finally returned to the floor. With the entire starting lineup back on the floor the Wolverines began to find some consistency in their offense. Yet as Hillmon picked up her third foul early in the third quarter, Northwestern found room on the offensive end driving at her — regaining the lead midway through.

But Michigan responded, mounting an 8-0 run and ending the quarter with its largest lead of the game, five points.

Going back and forth throughout the fourth quarter, the game remained close at hand for both teams. Struggling to score, the Wolverines tried to rely on their defense to keep them in the lead. Falling into an offensive drought midway through the fourth, Michigan gave up the lead once more off an and-one from Northwestern guard Jillian Brown’s driving jumper in the paint.

Despite missing the free throw, Brown’s momentum shift carried the Wildcats through the remainder of the fourth quarter. Turnovers plagued the Wolverines, forcing them into an extended scoring drought of over five minutes. As the clock trickled down, the Wolverines struggled to surpass Northwestern.

Yet, a late 3-pointer from senior guard Danielle Rauch put Michigan back in the game. A subsequent turnover from the Wildcats on the inbound gave the Wolverines a chance. Calling a timeout to draw up the final play, Michigan was just 15 seconds shy of completing their redemption arc.

A foul from Northwestern brought Rauch to the free-throw line. Making both of her free throws, she tied the game up. The game would go to overtime.

Opening the extra minutes were back-to-back 3-pointers from Northwestern guard Veronica Burnton and Nolan, tying the game back up as it had been nearly all game. Two free throws from Hillmon gave the Wolverines their first lead of overtime. With a block called on Dilk, two made free throws from the Wildcats tied the game once again.

As both teams continued to miss shots, the time ticked down as both teams remained tied. A blocked Rauch 3-pointer ran out Michigan’s final shot-clock, leaving the final possession with Northwestern. Instead of a game-winner, a jump ball under the basket gave the Wolverines the ball back with 3.4 seconds left. Missing the final shot, the game headed into double overtime.

Both teams remained scoreless for nearly the first two minutes of the second overtime. Yet fouls kept both teams alive with opportunities for free throws on each. Hillmon and Kiser both notched free throws, keeping the small lead Northwestern had built up in check.

Then a step-back 3-pointer from Rauch tied up the game once again. With seconds left on the clock, the Wolverines tried to find Nolan on the wing. Instead, a foul from Nolan put the ball in Northwesterns hands. Dilk fouled on the subsequent inbound, giving the Wildcats two free throws to take the lead. The Wolverines couldn’t finish it out, losing 71-69.