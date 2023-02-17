BLOOMINGTON — Senior guard Maddie Nolan stole the ball off Indiana guard Yarden Garzon’s dribble and drove coast-to-coast, finishing with a layup contested by guard Grace Berger to cut the No. 12 Michigan women’s basketball team’s deficit to 10 points in the second quarter. When the heavy contact didn’t result in a foul, Nolan gestured “and-1” towards the referee and earned herself a technical foul.

Instead of her coast-to-coast drive generating momentum for Michigan to bring the game back within single digits, Nolan’s technical foul sent guard Sara Scalia to the line and resulted in a 14-point halftime deficit that was too much to ever recover from.

The Wolverines (20-6 overall, 10-5 Big Ten) fell behind early and never caught up to the Hoosiers (25-1, 15-1) en route to their first double-digit loss of the season, 68-52.

Despite not trailing in the first four minutes of the contest, the Wolverines started to lose control early. A 10-0 run by the Hoosiers in less than one minute, propelled by forward Mackenzie Holmes, shifted the game into Indiana’s favor and forced a Michigan timeout five minutes into the contest.

The Wolverines simply could not stop Holmes. She overpowered and outmaneuvered Michigan’s defenders, scoring 13 points. On the defensive end, her three blocks stymied Michigan’s offense and shut down drives to the basket — all in the first quarter.

After the timeout, the Wolverines adjusted, holding Holmes — and the Hoosiers — to just four points the rest of the quarter and cut their deficit to only five points. But it seemed like only a matter of time before Michigan’s offense would shut down against a tenacious Indiana defense.

Which it did, just thirty seconds into the second quarter. Between shot-clock violations, double-dribbles, travels and stolen balls, the Wolverines couldn’t establish consistent offense and went scoreless for the next five minutes and forty seconds.

Meanwhile, the Hoosiers took advantage, extending their lead to 15 behind a 12-0 run and established control over both ends of the court. While Michigan flashed signs of a comeback — from a 5-0 run catalyzed by a 3-pointer from sophomore guard Jordan Hobbs to forcing four Indiana turnovers — it couldn’t quite capitalize on those chances and took a double-digit deficit into the locker room, 42-28.

Halftime presented an opportunity for Michigan to regain composure and reset. It failed to do so as Indiana only continued its dominance, jumping out of the gates with a 10-2 run.

Despite holding the Hoosiers scoreless for over four-and-a-half minutes, the Wolverines were unable to capitalize yet again. They never got their offense going and failed to make a field goal in the final 6:33 of the quarter, entering the fourth quarter with a 61-37 deficit.

Trailing by the most it has all season in the fourth quarter, Michigan needed heroics to pull off a nearly impossible comeback. And for the first five minutes of the quarter, its defense improbably held the Hoosiers scoreless.

But ultimately, the Wolverines didn’t have the heroics needed to dig themselves out of such a big hole. And in spite of their defense’s efforts, their offense’s worst performance of the year buried them against the top-scoring defense in the Big Ten.