On a team with two starting spots up for grabs, Michigan women’s basketball coach Kim Barnes Arico laid out what it takes for a player to see game action during her comments at Michigan Media Day:

“If you want to play, you gotta want to play defense. You have to play hard.”

That defensive drive has been the Wolverines’ hallmark in recent years. They finished the 2022-23 season lowest in opponent points allowed per game in the Big Ten, letting up an average of just 67 points. When the offense stalled, the defense was able to pick Michigan back up.

The grit it takes to be a strong defensive player is at the core of the Wolverines’ identity. In a system that claims to be the “hardest working team in America,” Michigan encourages its players to keep their heads down, develop their skills and take advantage of opportunities when it’s their time. If someone is looking for playing time, becoming a strong defender is the way to do it.

“It starts on the defensive end,” freshman guard Macy Brown said. “That’s where our energy comes from. (We) have a large emphasis that it will give us a push into the games. It’s what we do best.”

The Wolverines, though, don’t appear to be hanging their hat on last year’s defensive success. After graduating leading rebounder and shot-blocker Emily Kiser, Michigan will look to use the upcoming season as a chance to rebuild.

“We’re definitely a lot faster,” graduate guard Lauren Hansen said. “We’ve been more aggressive, especially on defense. We get up and force people to do things rather than kind of playing a pack line defense.”

These improvements were notable late last season as players began taking more charges and diving for loose balls. But while hustle plays can ignite a team, the Wolverines still lacked in several key categories. Michigan finished the season dead last in the conference in blocked shots, 13th in steals and 12th in offensive rebounding.

Coming into this season, the Wolverines have made significant additions – graduate guard transfers Elissa Brett from Bowling Green and Hansen from Missouri – in the hopes of closing these gaps. In their senior seasons, Brett recorded 51 steals and Hansen 44, while Michigan’s steal leader last year notched just 24. This ability to garner additional possessions will allow the Wolverines to keep the momentum in their favor by sparking fast breaks and tallying quick points.

And by also bringing in redshirt junior forward Taylor Williams from Western Michigan, Michigan attends to its issue on the glass. Williams snatched 65 offensive rebounds and 253 total in her junior campaign, a staggering number compared to the Wolverines’ leading 31 offensive boards and 130 total last season.

These additions will be key for Michigan, especially in conference play. With four Big Ten teams – Iowa, Ohio State, Indiana and Maryland – making the top 14 in national preseason rankings, new players will need to step up. And that starts by stepping up defensively.

“We’ve always prided ourselves in our defense,” junior guard Jordan Hobbs said. “(We) hope to be a top-three team in the conference, at least in defense and field goal percentage, making the other team score less than 40 percent.”

The Wolverines will look to reach those goals with a team comprised of just two returning starters, using their new additions to expand on the defensive identity they have cultivated over the past few seasons. If it is successful, Michigan is poised to be a problem for opposing offenses.