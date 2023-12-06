Last season, the Michigan women’s basketball team dropped a heartbreaker at home to an unranked mid-major team when former wing Leigha Brown’s game-tying 3-pointer fell just short against Toledo.

On Wednesday night, the Wolverines get their shot to avenge that loss when they cross the Ohio border. To successfully do that, they have to avoid the pitfalls that have sunk them not only this season, but in last year’s loss to the Rockets as well.

“(Toledo is) a really solid, experienced team (that) jumped on us early,” Michigan coach Kim Barnes Arico said last season after the loss. “We dug ourselves a little bit of a hole that we weren’t able to recover from.”

Early deficits were a common theme in the Wolverines’ losses last season. And those same slow starts are beginning to become a recurring habit for them this season, too, particularly in their latest stretch of games. The 8-1 deficit they surrendered to Ole Miss to start the game — their only loss — was just that.

Trailing by as many as nine points in the first quarter over the weekend at Harvard, Michigan almost fell into that trap once again.

“We got rattled, we got rattled on someone else’s home court,” Barnes Arico said Saturday after beating the Crimson. “We have to learn to finish games through, it wasn’t over when we were up 20, you have to continue to play.”

Ultimately, a 22-7 third quarter outburst propelled the Wolverines as they overcame that flaw on the road. But other road opponents may not let them out of the trap. Committing the same error that sank Michigan last year could prove costly once again against Toledo, this time on enemy soil.

Finishing games starts with the opening tip-off and extends until the final buzzer sounds. Starting to score consistently midway through the first half just won’t work against NCAA Tournament-caliber teams. Even against SIUE, an undoubtedly inferior opponent, Michigan had trouble in the first five minutes of play and couldn’t pull away with its starters in the game.

If the starters can’t establish rhythm early and the bench doesn’t produce enough to supplement that limited success, the Wolverines will continue to fall in holes. Contrary to the reality of recent games, though, they’re spouting a different message as of late.

“Our identity is definitely to go out there and compete and punch first,” junior guard Greta Kampschroeder said after the Harvard win. “If we don’t do that in the first half, our goal is always to come out in the second half and do that.”

But sometimes, coming out strong in the second half may be too little, too late. Against Toledo, which is on a two-game winning streak and eager to defend its home court, that could end up being the case — just like last year. The Rockets are known to make Michigan pay for early mistakes.

But if the Wolverines can step on the gas and bury the Rockets early, they can avenge their disappointing loss from last season.