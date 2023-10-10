MINNEAPOLIS — After losing a total of seven players from last season’s Michigan women’s basketball team, Wolverines coach Kim Barnes Arico had to fill gaps in a new way. Stepping away from program tradition, she looked to the transfer portal and ultimately landed a monster class of three graduate transfers, each of whom are 1,000-point career scorers.

With the addition of these transfers, Barnes Arico changed the landscape of her team in an unprecedented way. The last time Michigan welcomed a grad transfer was in 2018, and a lot has changed since then. Since 2020, increased leniency of transfer eligibility rules and extra COVID eligibility has created a new culture in college basketball, one that doesn’t historically favor Barnes Arico’s avoidance of transfers.

Under Barnes Arico, the Wolverines have found success with the philosophy of developing players from their freshman year into key contributors as upperclassmen, but in this new era, success can be found more immediately through the portal.

“We did lose three starters, but those (transfers) came in as starters from their programs,” Barnes Arico said Monday at Big Ten Media Days. “They’re bringing experience that we did lose. So, they’re going to have to step up and contribute right away.”

While it has worked before, developing from the ground up isn’t the only way to success. By leaning into these experienced players for their graduate years, Barnes Arico has shown she is willing to adapt with the game.

And now, adding three players who have already proven that they can hold their own and excel at a high level of play immediately raises the ceiling for a Michigan lineup in need of strong athletes, specifically at point guard and down low in the post.

Graduate guard Lauren Hansen has established herself early as a playmaker for the Wolverines, as Barnes-Arico named her the starting point guard in her opening statement at Big Ten Media Days. Hansen played three years at Missouri after transferring from Auburn and averaged 12.9 points per game in her senior season.

“Lauren came in and embraced her role immediately,” senior forward Cameron Williams said. “It’s been really nice to watch. You need people like that, and as a teammate I couldn’t ask for anything more.”

Hansen must now learn not just her place in the offense, but everyone else’s as well. She will have to navigate through pesky Big Ten defenses to advance the ball into the halfcourt as well as settle her team into its offensive sets. It’s a tall task for anyone to take over starting point guard duties in their first year with a new program, but Barnes Arico naming Hansen the team’s main ball handler this early proves that with her experience, Hansen is ready for the challenge.

Joining Hansen are graduate guard Elissa Brett and graduate forward Taylor Williams, who both averaged 14.7 points per game last year. Raining in 94 triples just last season for Bowling Green, Brett brings strong shooting from deep. And with last year’s leader in three pointers made — Maddie Nolan, who transferred to Colorado after her senior season — Brett will undoubtedly fill an important role as a knockdown shooter from deep.

Taylor has also carved out a niche in her career thus far that Michigan hopes to exploit. She presents a skill set that is hard to find without years of experience and hard work — the ability to get after it on the glass.

“She just has a knack for offensive rebounding,” Barnes Arico said. “She’s going to give us an opportunity to get on the glass and get second-chance points.”

Averaging just one rebound shy of a double-double over her entire career at Western Michigan, Taylor is willing to do some of the dirty work. Her ability to snag offensive boards and second chance points not only helps Michigan’s offense, but demoralizes opponents.

The value of Michigan’s graduate transfers lies in the intangibles, the aspects of the game that come with time and experience. These three grad transfers each bring unique skills to the Wolverines, and in doing so, patch the holes left by last year’s graduating seniors and transfer departures.

Barnes Arico stepped out of her comfort zone by utilizing the transfer portal to bring in highly experienced players. But in doing so, she puts players on the court who can maintain the expectations of excellence that Michigan has created in recent seasons.