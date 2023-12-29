Three games. Three losses.

It’s safe to say that No. 17 Ohio State had the Michigan women’s basketball team’s number last season after winning every matchup between the rivals. And a lot of the Wolverines’ struggles were due to lack of ball security and increased turnovers forced by the Buckeyes.

Last season, 63 combined turnovers in the three games led to Michigan’s three losses. In the first two games, turnovers were especially indicative of the outcome where the Wolverines had 27 turnovers in each contest.

The full court press was Michigan’s kryptonite last season as Ohio State’s nimble defense created many chances on offense after forcing a turnover from the full court press. The Wolverines’ losses in each of the three games were almost entirely due to lack of ball security as turnovers and struggling to break the press were season-long problems.

“Coming in we tried to talk about just staying calm and if the clock is winding down, you’d rather get a 10 second call than a live ball turnover,” junior guard Jordan Hobbs said Feb. 20 after Michigan’s second loss to the Buckeyes last season. “(We needed to) stay calm, which we didn’t do today. And we had 27 turnovers so that was the difference in the game.”

While Michigan had 27 turnovers in the first two defeats, the Wolverines bested Ohio State in the turnover category in the third and final game, recording just nine to the Buckeyes 11. However, the moral victory wasn’t enough to win the game as Michigan fell by just two points to end its Big Ten Tournament run before the weekend.

“I think taking care of the ball and limiting our turnovers definitely gave us more opportunities to score and that really was helpful,” Michigan coach Kim Barnes Arico said March 3 after the loss to Ohio State in the Big Ten Tournament.

In their first of two regular season matchups against the Buckeyes this season, the Wolverines know they need to limit turnovers. When limiting turnovers in the conference tournament, Michigan played a much stronger game and nearly pulled the upset. But it won’t be an easy task as since last season, Ohio State has only refined its ability to force turnovers, improving from 20.1 to 22.3 turnovers forced per game.

The Buckeyes also return key contributors in guard Jacy Sheldon and forward Cotie McMahon, who are averaging 19.1 and 13.8 points per game, respectively. Guard Taylor Thierry is also making an impact in her third season, leading the team in rebounds with 6.1 per game while also putting up 13.1 points per game.

Despite all the Ohio State tangibles, Michigan has shown steady improvement on its ball security and has effortlessly broken the full court press on all of its opponents so far this year. The Wolverines have played only one conference game this season, though, and have yet to enter the hardest stretch of their schedule. Although a decrease from 16.1 to 15.8 turnovers per game is a slight improvement from last season, the last three games have shown some difficulties in that area with an average of 19.3 turnovers in that stretch.

If Michigan wants to have success against the Buckeyes, it will have to find a way to play in a similar fashion to what it did against Illinois this season. The Wolverines had just six turnovers and, by switching to a guard-heavy starting lineup, they moved the ball with intention and found the open players while protecting the ball.

Michigan knows what it’s up against due to facing such a familiar opponent, and it will have to play to its strengths to maintain control of the ball.

“They’re just a top team in the country, year in and year out,” Barnes Arico said Dec. 22. “They press and they force turnovers and we’re just going to have to handle the pressure.”

The Wolverines will have to do just that — handle the Buckeyes’ pressure. If Michigan can maintain ball security, it has the opportunity to start the rivalry on the right foot this season.