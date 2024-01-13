The Michigan women’s basketball team prides itself on its defense. And rightfully so — the Wolverines lead the Big Ten in scoring defense, with junior guard Laila Phelia leading the way.

But recently, Michigan has struggled to close out effectively on the perimeter, surrendering 24 3-pointers in two consecutive losses.

The Wolverines’ game Saturday afternoon against the Big Ten’s worst-ranked scoring offense in Wisconsin was a prime opportunity for them to buck that trend, even with graduate guard Elissa Brett, one of Michigan’s top defenders, out with a knee injury.

And the Wolverines (12-5 overall, 3-2 Big Ten) did just that, stifling the Badgers (8-8, 2-3) to fuel a confident return to form, 76-52.

“We pride ourselves on the defense every day,” senior forward Cameron Williams said. “So I think being able to show up and actually produce on defense, help each other out, scramble, get those like hustle plays, I think that really showed today.”

However, Michigan didn’t flash that dominant defense in the first five minutes. Wisconsin buried two quick 3-pointers and moved the ball effectively into the paint, showing signs of a fast-paced, high-scoring affair.

The Wolverines followed suit, responding with three triples of their own. But when they went cold for a five-minute stretch, their strong defense ensured that cold streak didn’t matter. Forcing five turnovers and snatching away three steals in a span of nearly six minutes, the defense sustained the lead the Wolverines built early on by closing out strong on Badger shooters and infiltrating passing lanes.

Michigan finally broke out of the cold spell by getting the ball into the paint. Feeding Cameron Williams and graduate forward Taylor Williams inside, the Wolverines quickly amassed a strong post presence. The Williams’ 12 second-quarter points and dominance on the offensive glass carried Michigan into the halftime break up 36-21.

“It’s been an emphasis to just to really utilize our posts, whether that’s getting it inside-out or going to work in the post,” Cameron said. “Threes will fall down, we’ll get that. We can also o-board off of that. But when we get into the post, I think that’s how we become more successful as a team. You make the defense really have to play in a different way.”

And in the third quarter, the Wolverines stuck to what was successful in the paint. Between feeding Cameron for eight post points and Phelia heating up for eight of her own from the floor, Michigan worked from everywhere inside the arc to extend its lead.

Its defense ensured that the Badgers wouldn’t cut into that margin, either. Holding Wisconsin scoreless for seven minutes of the quarter and forcing seven turnovers, the Wolverines locked down any fluid action the Badgers tried to set up.

To start the fourth quarter, both teams continued with more of the same — Michigan fueling its offense in the paint and Wisconsin struggling to score while coughing up the ball. And in the closing stretch with their bench players on the court, the Wolverines came alive from beyond the arc to put the game away for good, ballooning their lead above 25 points.

In a game designed as an opportunity to reset, Michigan did just that — returning to form on the defensive end and finding a groove inside.