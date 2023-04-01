After a few departures via the transfer portal, the Michigan women’s basketball team secured its first addition Saturday.

Taylor Williams, a redshirt junior forward who played three seasons at Western Michigan, announced her commitment to the Wolverines via Instagram Saturday.

In the 2022-23 season, Williams was named to the MAC All-Defensive team and received an All-MAC honorable mention, the latter of which was the second such nod of her career.

Williams transfers to the Wolverines with two years of eligibility left due to a redshirt in the 2019-2020 season and the COVID-19 year. She led the Broncos in rebounds and blocks per game last season and was second in points per game. Williams has the potential to make an immediate impact on a Michigan frontcourt that’s graduating its leader in graduate forward Emily Kiser, especially if she can help fill the defensive void Kiser’s graduation creates.

Williams averaged 14.7 points and 9.0 rebounds this past season and posted similar numbers over her three years at Western Michigan, with career averages of 13 points and 9.1 rebounds per game. She started nearly every game she played over her career, including starts in 26 out of 28 appearances last season.

While the Broncos finished in the bottom third of the MAC standings last season, Williams was one of their bright spots. Bringing her talents to the Big Ten, Williams will certainly be facing tougher competition.

But for a Michigan team that’s shaping up to look different than the previous season once again, Williams has the potential to be a key figure.