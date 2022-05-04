The Michigan women’s basketball team is coming off of a record-breaking season in which the Wolverines made the Elite Eight for the first time and Naz Hillmon became the highest WNBA draft pick in program history.

And now in the off-season, Michigan continues to make history — landing its first McDonald’s All-American.

On Sunday, Oregon State transfer guard Greta Kampschroeder committed to the Wolverines.

“I chose Michigan to help build on the winning tradition that has grown under coach Arico,” Kampschroeder said in a press release.

Kampschroeder — who was the 32nd ranked recruit on ESPNW’s prospect ranking — went into her freshman season with high expectations surrounding her.

But she didn’t see the immediate success she hoped for. She averaged 5.2 points, 1.2 assists and 2.5 rebounds in her first season. She flashed her capabilities and potential at times — earning the Most Outstanding Player at the Maui Classic and being named a Pac-12 All-Freshman team honorable mention — but inconsistency was the overarching story of her time with the Beavers.

Entering the transfer portal, Kampschroeder hoped to cultivate growth and winning. And with the Wolverines, she will have the opportunity to do so.

“They went to the Sweet Sixteen last year, went to the Elite Eight this year,” Kampschroeder said in an interview with The Michigan Insider. “Next year, let’s go to the Final Four.”

If Kampschroeder can build on her freshman campaign and display what made her a McDonald’s All-American, Michigan will gain a key piece to fill the hole left by Hillmon’s departure.

And if Kampschroeder is successful, the Wolverines might continue rewriting its record books.