With only two returning starters from the 2022-23 campaign, the Michigan women’s basketball team has plenty of slots in the rotation up for grabs. Junior guard Jordan Hobbs is a prime candidate to fill one of those vacancies.

“Jordan Hobbs showed flashes last year, when (junior guard) Laila (Phelia) got injured, of coming into the game and making an immediate impact on the offensive end,” Michigan coach Kim Barnes Arico said at Big Ten Media Days. “So we’re expecting the same type of impact from her — there may be even a greater impact this season.”

Last season, Hobbs started nine consecutive games after Phelia went down, beginning against Illinois in February and ending against Ohio State in the Big Ten Tournament. During the first seven games of that stretch, Hobbs recorded at least 19 minutes a game, averaging 9.14 points. For the final two games, she started with Phelia coming off the bench in the final stages of rehabilitation, and Hobbs’ minutes greatly reduced.

On a team carried by the “three-headed monster” of Phelia, wing Leigha Brown and forward Emily Kiser, Hobbs’ compacted role last season allowed her to build more confidence game-by-game and evolve her scoring abilities, an area that her teammates knew she could elevate her game in. But now, as she gears up for a new season as a potential starter, her newfound confidence in her abilities and her nine games of experience have helped her understand the game in a new way. With three of the top four scorers on the roster gone, Hobbs’ ability to replicate or improve upon her full-game production could fuel the Wolverines’ offensive success.

She earned that starting spot by showcasing her talent, namely in an outbreak performance against Iowa off the bench where she put up 12 points in 16 minutes of play. This season, Michigan hopes Hobbs can transform those flashes into a consistent flame.

“She can really score the basketball,” Barnes Arico said. “She’s a six-two guard who can rebound the ball as well. She has tremendous length, can affect the game on the defensive end, but (is) probably one of the best scorers we have on our team and has now understood how to make other players around her better as well.”

Halfway through her collegiate career, with a variety of bench and starting experiences under her belt, Hobbs is at a pivotal point in many athletes’ careers. Entering upperclassman territory, her experience can help process the game differently and slow it down. And early signs indicate she is ready to make a leap to the next level.

“Jordan was probably one of our best players on our foreign trip,” Barnes Arico said. “She told me after, ‘Now I really understand what you mean by slowing down.’ She sees the floor so well. She has become a great passer.”

Hobbs’ veteran presence will be felt on multiple fronts for Michigan this season especially with two starting guard spots up for grabs. Despite snatching up three graduate transfers from the portal in an attempt to manufacture experience, none of them have played in the Big Ten. Adding to the hole in the rotation, the Wolverines are losing 65% of their total assists from last year. If Hobbs’ improved court vision and passing can substitute for the losses and inexperience of her teammates, that could be a huge bonus for Michigan.

“We’re the type of program (where) we build it,” Barnes Arico said. “You pay your dues, you come in as a freshman, you work hard and then you leave as an All-Conference player. We’ve had that with Emily Kiser. We’ve had that with Cyesha Goree, (with) Akienreh Johnson, that’s the history of our program. You come in, you work and then you reap the benefits later in your career.”

Michigan is familiar with the jump and what to expect from it. It doesn’t need Jordan Hobbs to be an All-Big Ten player this season, but it needs her to make her presence known on the court.

After an offseason full of turnover, if Hobbs can play her way into the starting lineup and showcase her development consistently, the Wolverines will be in a far better position for this season.