For the first time since November, the No. 18 Michigan women’s basketball team’s starting lineup featured a new face. With sophomore guard Laila Phelia out with a lower leg injury, sophomore guard Jordan Hobbs earned her first career start.

But despite missing their leading scorer and best defender, the Wolverines found a way to win with ease.

Behind a dominant second quarter and a poor early offensive showing from Illinois, Michigan (18-5 overall, 8-4 Big Ten) defeated the Fighting Illini (17-6, 7-5), 74-57.

Absent Phelia’s two-way prowess, the Wolverines switched things up from the get-go. Starting the game in a zone defense instead of its typical man, Michigan chose to stray from its typical game plan. Going deeper into the bench than normal, and subbing far more frequently, the Wolverines didn’t immediately find their offensive rhythm, but carried a five-point lead at the end of the first quarter on the back of a poor shooting performance from Illinois.

Then, Michigan’s offense exploded and the Illini’s offensive woes continued.

On the back of a 15-0 run over just three minutes, the Wolverines turned a seven-point lead into a 36-14 advantage with 3:36 left in the half. Michigan’s craftiness wasn’t limited to the defensive end, though. Five different players contributed to the run, scoring points from all three levels while fifth-year wing Leigha Brown led the charge. Brown scored 15 points and tallied four assists in the first half without missing a single shot, while Illinois shot a meager 28.6% from the field, including just 3-for-15 from beyond the arc.

Without their leading scorer, the Wolverines still managed to put up their highest first-half total of conference play, taking a 41-22 lead into the locker room.

But the Illini weren’t going down without a fight.

Illinois made more field goals in the third quarter than it had in the entire first half, cutting Michigan’s lead to as few as 10 points multiple times over the period. As the Wolverines struggled to rebuild the separation they created during the first half, the teams continued to trade blows. The Illini continued to chip into the deficit, cutting it to as few as eight points midway through the fourth quarter.

Yet despite Illinois’ newfound offensive success, defensively it couldn’t keep Michigan off the free throw line. The Wolverines scored nine straight points from the charity stripe as Illini tried to continue to cut the deficit with jumpers and layups.

Michigan refused to relent, rebuilding its lead and quashing Illinois despite missing its leading scorer.