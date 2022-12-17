In its final home contest of 2022, after getting upset at home the week prior, the No. 19 Michigan women’s basketball team sought to re-establish itself as a contender.

The Wolverines (10-1 overall) handled Appalachian State (3-7) easily, winning 77-49 in a game that appeared out of reach for the Mountaineers by the second quarter. Strong offensive outings from the Michigan trio of sophomore guard Laila Phelia, senior wing Leigha Brown and graduate forward Emily Kiser proved to be overwhelming, and App State’s inability to maintain possession in the first half kept them from being competitive down the stretch.

Coming off a loss in which they struggled mightily in the first half, the game’s early minutes felt hugely important for Michigan. And unlike that prior contest, dominance in the first half put the game away early.

In a competitive first quarter, Sophomore guard Greta Kampschroeder kept Michigan ahead. Coming off the bench early, she hit two jumpers — one a 3-pointer — at key moments to keep App State at bay.

Senior guard Maddie Nolan also helped set the tone for Michigan. Minutes into the game, with the Mountaineers within two points, Nolan notched an aggressive steal on the perimeter, took the ball the full length of the court and scored on a contested layup to pad the Wolverine’s lead.

Then again, after App State had cut into the Michigan lead once more, she made the exact same play. A quick steal, a fast break and a contested layup to keep the Wolverines comfortable.

The Mountaineers hung around in the first quarter, playing with energy and hitting some contested shots. But as the game went on, that energy fizzled out.

For more than five minutes in the second quarter, Michigan held its opponent scoreless and added 14 of their own in a demoralizing sequence. Leading that crushing run was Phelia, whose nine second-quarter points pushed the game out of reach.

Phelia finished the game with only one three but had a strong overall showing. After starting the season on a hot streak, Phelia had struggled from three in previous outings, and her contributions from deep helped put away the Mountaineers.

App State finished the half with a staggering 17 turnovers, unable to overcome a stout Michigan defense that turned those turnovers into 19 points and a sense of total control to end the first half.

And coming out of the locker room after that monster stretch, the Wolverines maintained their control for the entire rest of the game.

Kiser and junior forward Cameron Williams turned into focal points in the second half, combining for 22 points on the game. The duo excelled against an undersized App State defense that continued to be stretched thin by attempting to guard Phelia, Brown, Kampschroeder and others on the perimeter.

Michigan didn’t have a great game overall from deep, but Michigan coach Kim Barnes Arico’s commitment to the 3-pointer limited the Mountaineers’ defensive capabilities. Her second-half adjustments to attack their interior defense maintained the dominant edge the Wolverines established in that second quarter run.

Continuing to pressure App State led to more turnovers, and a well-rounded offensive effort reminiscent of their early-season non-conference wins brought them a much-needed reset.