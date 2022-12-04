Returning to Crisler Center for the first time since Nov. 16 after five road wins — including a Gulf Coast Showcase title — the No. 17 Michigan women’s basketball team looked to open Big Ten play on a strong foot Sunday afternoon before closing out its non-conference schedule.

Though it wasn’t in dominant fashion, the Wolverines ultimately pulled out a hard-fought victory. Michigan (9-0 overall, 1-0 Big Ten) defeated Northwestern (4-4, 0-1), 77-66, in a game characterized by the Wolverines’ inability to capitalize on potential momentum shifters until the final minutes.

In a back-and-forth first half, Michigan failed to take advantage of numerous opportunities. Midway through the second quarter, sophomore guard Greta Kampschroeder hit a 3-pointer right at the shot clock buzzer, giving the Wolverines a four-point lead — their largest of the half — and providing a chance for Michigan to spark a run. However, coming out of a Northwestern timeout, the Wildcats knocked down two consecutive layups to tie the game back up.

Both teams combined for 15 turnovers in the first half, not to mention the dropped balls and missed rebound opportunities that plagued the Wolverines. To make matters worse for Michigan, graduate forward Emily Kiser — who usually serves as a spark and consistent scorer — entered halftime with just four points, compared to the double-digit numbers that she has averaged in first halves this season.

Coming out of the break with the Wolverines holding a two point lead, the game was still up for grabs. Kiser knocked down two free throws to open the half, and a well-placed pass from fifth-year guard Leigha Brown facilitated a layup from junior forward Cameron Williams. Leading by six, Michigan had another chance to run with momentum.

But again, it was unable to capitalize.

A Northwestern and-1 put the Wildcats back within three, and a jump ball allowed them a second possession where they scored a layup to return within one. Over the next few minutes of play, each team traded leads — with neither able to pull away.

With just over three minutes left in the third quarter, a five-point run from the Wolverines forced a Northwestern timeout. Phelia knocked down another three after the break, signifying potential momentum before the Wildcats countered with five points of their own. However, Kampschroeder scored from deep in the waning seconds of the quarter, putting Michigan on the verge of momentum once again with a six-point lead.

In the first few minutes of the fourth quarter, though, Northwestern responded with a six-point run of its own to tie the game back up at 51. After trading fouls and layups, the Wolverines began pulling away with a steal and layup from Phelia midway through the quarter. A block from senior guard Maddie Nolan sent Crisler Center into a frenzy, punctuated by a turn-around layup from Kiser to put Michigan up by eight.

The game looked almost secure for the Wolverines, with the team feeding off the energy from the crowd. Northwestern returned within two points after forcing sloppy play in the press, but free throws from Kiser and a corner three from Nolan pushed Michigan ahead again.

A steal and and-one layup from Brown — combined with an intentional foul that gave the Wolverines two free throws — put the exclamation point on the game.

Despite struggling to capitalize on momentum throughout the game, Michigan ultimately pulled through when it mattered most — starting its Big Ten campaign with a victory.