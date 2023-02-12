When the No. 12 Michigan women’s basketball team last played Nebraska on Dec. 28, the game was never in question, ending in a dominant 76-59 road victory for the Wolverines.

But six weeks later, without sophomore guard Laila Phelia, they needed to create production elsewhere to replicate that result and complete a regular-season sweep.

After trading leads with the Cornhuskers in the second half, Michigan (20-5 overall, 10-4 Big Ten) was able to do just that, defeating Nebraska (14-11, 6-8), 80-75, to earn its fourth-straight win. Strong showings from the Wolverines’ role-players allowed them to eke out a sloppy victory. Michigan led for much of the first half, but was tested by the Huskers’ second-half surge.

Early on, that surge appeared unlikely.

After trading blows in the first quarter, Nebraska drew a charge call that Brown clearly disagreed with. On the subsequent defensive possession, she stripped guard Maddie Krull, then found sophomore guard Jordan Hobbs with a no-look pass in transition. Hobbs made her shot and was fouled, leading to an and-1 opportunity that gave the Wolverines their first lead of the game, 8-5, and ignited the home crowd. In her third start of the season, Hobbs put together another strong showing, finishing with 10 points and five rebounds.

But the Wolverines’ focus on offense appeared less Brown-centric than in recent outings, instead looking to the paint at the front-end. Graduate forward Emily Kiser and junior forward Cameron Williams each received a majority of early offensive touches, and freshman forward Chyra Evans had another strong showing off the bench.

Evans, in particular, proved to be an important piece at both ends for Michigan. Late in the third quarter, with Michigan down 48-46, Evans made a layup in the paint, stole an errant pass, and assisted on a 3-pointer by freshman forward Alyssa Crockett to force a Nebraska timeout.

While Michigan’s game plan clearly focused on interior scoring, though, the Huskers clearly wanted to attack from deep.

Much of that success came in the second quarter: during that stretch the Huskers made four 3-pointers that drowned out any of the Wolverines’ own offensive successes. Nebraska frequently set up ideal matchups from the perimeter, relying on off-ball movement that forced Michigan’s forwards out of the paint into unfavorable situations and put the game in question, as the Huskers went to the locker room down 36-31.

At the defensive end, in a duel of top three units in the Big Ten, the pressure on both sides took center-stage. Michigan challenged Nebraska on the back end in the first half, forcing 11 turnovers and holding the Huskers to just 31 points.

But the Wolverines’ strong pressure, particularly on the interior, faded in the third quarter. Michigan let up a series of easy baskets inside to start the period, struggling to account for the Huskers’ off-ball movement. Nebraska, however, found a groove on the back-end: forcing a number of Michigan turnovers to put itself right back in contention.

But late in the third quarter, just as the game appeared to be in question, a series of high-energy sequences turned the tide for the Wolverines. After the quarter’s media timeout, Brown, Evans and Crockett exhibited strong individual efforts to quash the Nebraska comeback effort — notching steals, rebounds and tough scoring finishes to prevent the upset.

That late effort proved to be the difference for Michigan, and allowed them to escape a gritty matchup with its fourth-straight win.