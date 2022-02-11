EAST LANSING — Rankings don’t matter in rivalry games. If the No. 4 Michigan women’s basketball team didn’t know that heading into East Lansing, they were going to it learn soon. Because Michigan State came ready to play.

In a shocking upset, Michigan (20-3 overall, 11-2 Big Ten) fell to the Spartans, (13-10, 7-5), 63-57.

The Wolverines — who usually dominate the glass — couldn’t keep Michigan State from pulling in rebounds on the offensive end. The Spartans finished the first quarter with four offensive rebounds and as many second-chance points.

Michigan had trouble keeping the ball, too, frequently turning it over. Freshman guard Laila Phelia traveled three times in the first half alone. Adding to the turnovers woes was senior guard Danielle Rauch, whose wayward pass at the end of the first quarter sailed out of bounds, giving Michigan State the final possession of the quarter. The Wolverines finished the first half with 10 turnovers.

It was shaping up to be a gritty game as the Spartans had an equally hard time taking care of the ball in the first half. They matched Michigan’s 10 turnovers.

Senior forward Naz Hillmon kept the Wolverines afloat throughout the first half, carrying the offense through stretches. Whenever she caught the ball in the post, Hillmon would go to work against Michigan State’s defenders — and they never stood a chance.

Hillmon finished the first half with 14 points on 6-of-7 shooting and six rebounds, helping Michigan to a meager 29-26 lead at halftime.

At the start of the third quarter, Spartan guard Nia Clouden began to heat up. After making her first two buckets, Clouden fired a 3-pointer from the corner. As it connected, she sauntered down the floor — holding out three fingers — as Michigan State took a 38-36 lead.

After Clouden’s 3-pointer found the mark, the Spartan lead continued to expand. With just over three minutes left in the third quarter, Michigan State forward Isaline Alexander finished an and-one to put the Spartans up seven. The following possession, Phelia traveled yet again — and the Breslin Center erupted — forcing Michigan coach Kim Barnes Arico to call a timeout.

It appeared that the Wolverines had stifled Michigan State’s momentum by cutting their 10-point lead to just six after a junior guard Maddie Nolan fastbreak layup. But at the buzzer, Clouden hit another step-back three to send the Spartans into the fourth with a 49-40 lead.

For Michigan, the game looked all but out of reach.

The Wolverines hadn’t given up yet, though. Minutes into the fourth quarter Hillmon converted an and-one. In the next trip down the floor, Rauch nailed a 3-pointer. Michigan State’s once-imposing lead now stood at a modest two points.

Michigan’s defense helped the comeback flourish, as the Spartans didn’t score until five minutes into the final frame. The drought ended as Michigan State wing Maltida Ekh connected a deep 3-pointer as the shot clock expired.

Hillmon seemed determined to win the game. She poured in nine fourth-quarter points en route to a 27-point performance. With a minute and a half left Hillmon displayed her fancy footwork, getting to the rim to cut the Spartan lead to just one.

On the next possession, though, Ekh hit a dagger 3-pointer for Michigan State to go back up four with a minute left, officially snuffing out the Wolverines’ comeback attempt.