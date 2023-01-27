COLLEGE PARK — Fresh off a tough home loss against one of the country’s top programs, the No. 13 Michigan women’s basketball team (16-5 overall, 6-4 Big Ten) needed a rebound win, on the road, against a tough conference opponent.

Instead, the Wolverines fell to No. 10 Maryland (17-4, 8-2), 72-64, losing back-to-back conference games for the first time this season. Many of the issues that plagued Michigan in that Jan. 23 loss to Indiana — namely streaky offense and turnover issues — persisted, resulting in another deflating loss decided in the first half.

The Wolverines were able to hang around through the games opening minutes, but fell behind following the first-quarter media timeout. Maryland’s ability to disrupt the Wolverines at both ends following the break dictated the rest of the half, nearly pushing its lead to double digits and forcing 14 Michigan turnovers by halftime.

Following that break, and for much of the rest of the contest, the Wolverines struggled to create any open looks on offense. Points came on broken plays, tough layups and fifth-year wing Leigha Brown’s typical athletic midrange looks.

But notably absent were the “easy” baskets.

Graduate forward Emly Kiser finished the game with 11 points on just seven shot attempts, three of those points coming from a 3-pointer in garbage-time. Sophomore guard Laila Phelia, who finished the first half with nine, shot just 31% from the field. The Wolverines looked stagnant, struggling to create open looks throughout.

And following each Michigan basket throughout the game — whether it came from Phelia, fifth-year wing Leigha Brown or anyone else — the Terrapins quickly answered. Senior Diamond Miller led the way for Maryland, scoring at will over every defender she matched up with and finishing the first half alone with 13 points.

The Wolverines deployed several different defenders to try to stifle Miller for all 40 minutes. But Michigan coach Kim Barnes Arico’s efforts to limit the 6-foot-3 Miller’s size by marking her with forwards led to offensive success from other Terrapins, creating mismatches elsewhere on the court that favored Maryland and opening up opportunities for a measured attack from all parts of the floor.

One of Michigan’s strengths to this point in conference play has been depth. The Wolverines have relied on sophomore guard Jordan Hobbs, sophomore guard Greta Kampschroeder and others as sources of rejuvenation on offense. But that cast of role-players struggled against Maryland.

Michigan ended the game with a meager six bench points, despite resting senior guard Maddie Nolan throughout and playing nine different players in the contest. Instead of igniting the Wolverines, the bench further buried their chances throughout, committing lethal turnovers and struggling to contain the Terrapins’ offense.

Brown and Phelia got Michigan back within striking distance in the fourth quarter, drawing fouls to cut the Maryland lead to seven with eight minutes to play. The duo combined for 31 points, but added just eight total assists — a number emblematic of the Wolverines’ weak offensive showing.

In the end, it was the same issues that took them out of control early in the game that also put it out of reach.

Sloppy passing and an inability to contain on defense quashed any chances of a comeback — as did 24 total turnovers. Any late scoring success was too little, too late.

What appeared as an opportunity to get back on track in the Big Ten turned into a nightmare for Michigan. Plagued by turnovers and lifeless offense, the Wolverines fumbled their chance to get back into the conference title hunt, instead heading back to Ann Arbor reeling from another tough loss.