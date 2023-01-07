When a high-powered offense clashes with a staunch defense, there’s always a good chance fireworks will erupt.

As the No. 14 Michigan women’s basketball team hosted No. 16 Iowa, an eruption was precisely what the Wolverines were hoping to avoid. And for the first 15 minutes of play, it looked like Michigan (13-3 overall, 3-2 Big Ten) might be able to do that. But by the time the dust settled — and the the Hawkeyes (12-4, 4-1) took over — that defense faltered in a 94-85 Iowa victory.

Michigan, playing in front of its largest home crowd of the season, exploded first.

Up by just two points at the end of the first quarter, the Wolverines came out of the break strong. They scored six points unanswered in under two minutes, forcing the Hawkeyes to call a timeout and sending a packed Crisler Center into a frenzy.

But Iowa’s dynamic offense could only be kept quiet for so long. With star guard Caitlin Clark limited to just two points in the first quarter, the Hawkeyes turned to their second-leading scorer, center Monika Czinano, whose strong inside presence kept Iowa in the game.

As the clock wound down on the first half, Clark drained her first 3-pointer, ending it with just nine points, contained primarily by the relentless defense of sophomore guard Laila Phelia.

Phelia wasn’t just delivering on the defensive end, though. She scored 14 points in the first quarter, sinking shots from both midrange and beyond the arc en route to outscoring the entire Iowa team at the first quarter media timeout.

For the first six minutes of the second half, the teams traded baskets with the Hawkeyes maintaining their lead but unable to build much separation. Then, Iowa went on an 8-0 run in under two minutes, forcing Michigan to call a timeout while down by 11 points.

The Wolverines tried to battle back, but Iowa kept slowly building its lead and Michigan was unable to pull close in the final quarter of play. Just like last year at Crisler, Clark delivered for the Hawkeyes in the fourth quarter, ending the game with 28 points.

While Phelia was still able to limit Clark on the defensive end for the majority of the game, holding her near her season average, Phelia was cold offensively after her dominance in the first quarter. She didn’t score a single point until she reached the free throw line with under two minutes to play.

The Wolverines pulled within seven points multiple times as the game wound down, but could never draw closer until there were only 32.1 seconds to play. That final surge came too late for Michigan and Iowa’s offensive strength proved too much for the Wolverines to overcome, suffering their second conference loss of the season.