With three conference clashes on the week’s docket, including two top-10 opponents and two road games, the Michigan women’s basketball team entered Monday’s matchup in prime position to make a statement.

For a team that opened the season with its sights set on capturing an elusive Big Ten crown, this three-game stretch serves as a pivotal indicator of where the Wolverines stand amongst the conference heavyweights.

And kicking off the blockbuster week against No. 6 Indiana at home, Michigan (16-4 overall, 6-3 Big Ten) was unable to prove its mettle, falling 92-83 to the Hoosiers (18-1, 8-1).

From the opening whistle, the matchup’s energy and aggression lived up to that of a big-time battle between two top-15 squads. However, for the No. 1 and No. 2 defenses in the Big Ten — Indiana and the Wolverines, respectively — a combined 86 points allowed in the first 20 minutes was certainly not expected.

Michigan looked especially overpowered on the defensive end. Allowing a season-high 48 points in the first half, the Wolverines were out-rebounded 21-to-12 en route to giving up 10 second chance points.

Each time Michigan looked like it might be gaining some momentum on offense in the first half, the Hoosiers responded promptly with a drained 3-pointer or contested double. Coming out of the locker room with a 10-point deficit, however, the game was still within striking distance for the Wolverines.

Not for long, though.

Scoring at all three levels, Indiana continued to extend its halftime lead throughout the third frame. The Hoosiers were lethal from behind the arc, dangerous from mid-range and overwhelming in the paint — and Michigan couldn’t keep up.

In particular, Indiana forward Mackenzie Holmes consistently gained an upper hand over the Wolverines’ bigs in the post — scoring a team-high 25 points in the process.

A glimmer of hope emerged for Michigan at the beginning of the final quarter, following a 3-pointer from fifth-year wing Leigha Brown — who scored a career-high 31 points. An and-1 from sophomore guard Laila Phelia further energized the crowd and brought the Wolverines within seven, but the Hoosiers quickly reclaimed their advantage.

Michigan threatened a comeback once again around the halfway point of the quarter, with a Phelia 3-pointer trimming the deficit to 77-71.

Indiana responded again, though, as it did throughout the entirety of the contest — this time with a fadeaway jumper and layup to stretch the lead back to double digits and put the game out of reach. The Wolverines brought themselves within six in the final minute, but the effort was too little too late.

Entering this week, Michigan awaited the chance to prove itself against some of the best in the Big Ten. Although it still has an opportunity against No. 10 Maryland on Thursday, it was unable to do so against the Hoosiers.

And in the process, that lofty preseason goal of winning the conference — at least in the regular season — could be slowly slipping away.