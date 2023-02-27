All season long, the No. 12 Michigan women’s basketball team has preached the ambitious goal of being the best defensive team in the nation. While few would claim that the Wolverines are quite that good, their scoring defense stood at second-best in the Big Ten heading into Madison, holding opponents to just 62.4 points per game.

But against unranked Wisconsin, Michigan’s typically resolute defense looked more like a strainer than a brick wall. With two of their best players out, one of the Wolverines’ greatest strengths turned into a glaring weakness in their 78-70 loss Sunday.

Despite a subpar record, the Badgers entered the contest with wins in three out of their last four games, sinking double-digit 3-point makes in their previous two wins. And yet, Michigan allowed Wisconsin to shoot 9-for-17 from beyond the arc, frequently giving up open looks as it struggled to rotate against the Badgers’ strong ball movement.

“They have multiple people that can shoot it well from deep and we did not do a good job of (defending) that at all,” senior guard Maddie Nolan said. “We knew that coming in we wanted to contest shots, try and run certain players off the line. And we didn’t do that, we over-rotated or rotated onto the wrong people and let certain people get hot and that was just not great on our part.”

To make stopping Wisconsin’s shooters all the more strenuous, the Badgers shared the ball with ease and intention. They recorded 21 assists on 26 field goals, frequently forcing the Wolverines to chase the ball as it was whipped around to the open shooter. This fast-paced, balanced attack was highlighted by Wisconsin guard Julie Pospisilova.

Not only did Pospisilova post a game-high 25 points, she also notched five assists, tying the game-high. Going a perfect 3-for-3 from deep and 10-for-16 from the field, Pospisilova devastated Michigan’s defense with both her shooting and her passing.

“(Pospisilova) was getting kind of whatever shots she wanted,” Nolan said. “And they run a lot of good action for her, whether it be off the ball screen. And I’ll take a lot of that because I was guarding her for most of the game.”

But the Wolverines’ uncharacteristic defensive showing was the result of an atypical performance from the entire team. Michigan frequently hedged the Badgers’ ball screens, and Wisconsin took advantage of that to generate its offense. Its ball movement and unselfish play meant three players joined Pospisilova as double-figure scorers. Five total players hit triples as well, leaving the Wolverines scrambling to keep up.

Notably, those open looks from long range dwindled as the game wore on. Michigan only yielded five 3-point attempts to the Badgers in the second half — compared with 12 in the first — yet Wisconsin only missed one of those five attempts from deep in the final two quarters.

And as the Wolverines’ perimeter defense improved, the Badgers turned inside — with continued success.

“They really attacked us from the outside early, then they attacked us on the inside late,” Michigan coach Kim Barnes Arico told WTKA postgame. “And they were able to get whatever shot they wanted. I thought we really struggled on the defensive end to get stops against them. They really shared the ball well, they moved the ball well and tonight they were the better team.”

Pospisilova only missed one shot in the second half as she continued slicing through the Wolverines’ defense. In an effort to turn things around, Michigan implemented a press late in the third quarter. A relatively uncommon look from the Wolverines, the press hampered Wisconsin at moments, but it was never enough — it simply couldn’t get Michigan back into the game.

In Sunday’s loss to Wisconsin, the Wolverines were unable to execute their defensive game plan with the success they’d had most of the season. That poor showing allowed the Big Ten’s third-worst offense to look more like one of its best.