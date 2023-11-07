

Tuesday morning, Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel announced that Michigan women’s basketball coach Kim Barnes Arico signed an extension through the 2027-28 season, including an automatic one-year extension each June.

Barnes Arico’s extension comes on the heels of a fifth consecutive March Madness appearance in years that the NCAA Tournament was run. Her teams reached the Sweet Sixteen in 2021 and Elite Eight in 2022. Barnes Arico is the winningest coach in Michigan history, eclipsing the 500-win mark last season against Nebraska, with 511 active wins and 241 wins with the Wolverines.

“Working at the greatest University in the world is not something I take for granted,” Barnes Arico said in a press release. “We have been able to build something really special and the future is incredibly bright for our program. Michigan has become home for my family, and we are so grateful for the support we have received throughout the years by the university, the community and this fanbase.”

Michigan has been on a primarily upward trajectory ever since Barnes Arico took the reins, improving both in overall record and player development. Three Wolverines saw time on WNBA rosters last season, and two were drafted in back-to-back seasons. Eleven players have earned All-Big Ten first team honors from coaches, with Naz Hillmon winning Big Ten Player of the Year in 2021.

“I am delighted to know that Kim will continue to lead our student-athletes into the future with this new contract extension that will keep her with us for many years to come,” Manuel said. “Already our winningest head coach, Kim continues to move this program forward, from deep NCAA Tournament runs to developing our young people towards the highest level of professional basketball. I look forward to her continued stewardship of this great program.”

As Big Ten Coach of the Year in 2017 and 2022, Barnes Arico is the only women’s basketball coach to hang banners in Crisler Center, both for the NIT championship in 2017 and NCAA Tournament success. She has taken the Wolverines to new heights ever since beginning her tenure, and with an extension through 2028, Michigan hopes that she can continue to do so over the coming seasons.