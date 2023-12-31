The Michigan women’s basketball team has professed its defensive identity throughout the season. And in Saturday’s rivalry win against No. 17 Ohio State, the Wolverines proved that their defense is more than just a motto.

From the moment the matchup started, it was clear that Michigan had a game plan to thwart the Buckeyes’ offensive momentum and shut down its playmakers. On the first possession, the Wolverines swarmed forward Rebeka Mikulášiková, causing her to travel and turn the ball over. The three targets of Michigan’s lockdown defense — Mikulášiková, guard Jacy Sheldon and forward Cotie McMahon — combined for just 17 points, with each player looking frustrated after each possession they gave up.

This was most evident when graduate guard Elissa Brett drew an offensive foul on McMahon on back-to-back possessions, sending Ohio State’s reigning Big Ten Freshman of the Year into foul trouble and onto the bench after less than five minutes of play.

“Going into the game we understood that we were going to have to dive on the floor and take charges in order for us to be able to have that edge on them,” junior guard Laila Phelia said. “… To know that our teammates are going out there and sacrificing their bodies to help us win definitely changed the energy. We knew we had this.”

And just 22 seconds later, sophomore forward Chrya Evans put her body on the line, forcing yet another charge and keeping the momentum in the Wolverines’ favor.

Beyond charges, Michigan’s 19 defensive takeaways garnered extra possessions while making it difficult for the Buckeyes to find a rhythm on the offensive end. Ohio State started 1-for-8 from the floor and looked unprepared for the intensity with which the Wolverines played.

“Our toughness was next level, our energy was phenomenal,” Michigan coach Kim Barnes Arico said. “…We made big plays when we needed to make big plays, whether that was on the defensive end and Lauren Hansen making a couple of steals … or Elissa Brett taking charges to establish ourselves and get them in foul trouble early. I think it was a total team effort. We were locked into the game plan and we followed through.”

That game plan cracked the Buckeyes’ confidence from the start. With McMahon in early foul trouble, Ohio State looked to rely on Sheldon. Heading into the game as the fourth-best scorer in the conference and riding back-to-back 30-point games last week that earned her a spot on the USBWA Weekly Starting Five, Sheldon should have shouldered the burden of the Buckeye offense. But the Wolverines held her to a mere seven points in Saturday’s contest, following through on its goal to contain Ohio State’s leading scorers.

And when Michigan made its own offensive errors and needed a spark, its defense once again came through. Down by three points heading into the final frame, the Wolverines went back to their identity of attacking their opponent. Michigan drew nine fouls in the fourth quarter — two of them offensive. And as a final dagger, the Wolverines forced leading scorer Celeste Taylor to foul out.

“(The Buckeyes) wear you down,” Barnes Arico said. “It’s a lot. You have to keep focused. You have to stay locked in and I thought we were phenomenal and we did a tremendous job of staying the course.”

Michigan’s win against Ohio State means more than finally beating a ranked conference opponent after losing all seven matchups last season — three of which were at the hand of the Buckeyes. It means more than defending home court in the last game of the calendar year.

For the Wolverines, this win shows that they are making good on their promise to be a defensive powerhouse. And if it can stay locked in and string together more performances like Saturday’s, Michigan may prove that it can be not only one of the best defensive programs in the Big Ten, but also in the nation.