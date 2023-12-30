For a moment, it seemed like deja vu for the Michigan women’s basketball team. With the shot-clock running low late in the second quarter, sophomore forward Chyra Evans raised her arms over her head and skipped a pass from the corner to junior guard Jordan Hobbs at the top of the key. Ohio State guard Jacy Sheldon spied the pass and lunged to intercept it and race down the court for an easy layup — just like she did in last season’s Big Ten Tournament.

Only this time, the pass zipped by her, and Hobbs stepped back, reset her feet, and sunk a 3-pointer at the shot-clock buzzer to give the Wolverines a one-point halftime lead.

While that lead wavered in the second half, Michigan (11-3 overall, 2-0 Big Ten) ultimately ended a three-game drought against No. 17 Ohio State (10-3, 1-1), 69-60, by staying calm offensively and playing tight defense.

“Going into the game, we understood that it was going to be a dogfight out there,” junior guard Laila Phelia said. “But we stayed together and we did our best to control the tempo.”

By staying calm, Michigan flipped the script from the previous three losses. On the very first possession of the game, the Wolverines forced a travel, allowing their defense to build on that first stop. Limiting the Buckeyes to just two points in the first five minutes of play, Michigan’s early 9-0 run seemed to set the tone.

That run was powered by defensive stops and forcing turnovers, including drawing three charges. Two of those offensive fouls relegated Ohio State forward Cotie McMahon to the bench, who wreaked havoc on the Wolverines’ defense in the Big Ten Tournament — the only game last season in which she stayed out of foul trouble against the Wolverines.

With McMahon trapped on the bench, and the rest of the Buckeyes starting 0-for-5 from beyond the arc, Michigan temporarily took control.

That is, until the Wolverines’ turnovers came back to bite them once again.

Eerily similar to two turnover–plagued losses last season, seven of Ohio State’s 11 first-quarter points came off of turnovers — and brought the game within one point entering the second quarter. The Buckeyes built upon their first quarter-ending seven-point run, outscoring Michigan 15-3 and snatching a five-point lead two minutes into the second quarter.

“When they did go on those runs, we were able to just gather together and understand that this is the game of basketball,” Phelia said. “They’re going to have their time, but how are we going to respond?”

Having scored just two points in a span of seven minutes, the Wolverines could have folded in response to Ohio State’s run. Instead, they mustered a comeback, and Hobbs’ 3-pointer regained the lead at halftime.

Out of the break, Michigan continued to build on that momentum. Four points and three Ohio State turnovers later, the Wolverines forced Buckeye coach Kevin McGuff to call a timeout.

That timeout served as a reset for Ohio State. The Buckeyes scored 13 unanswered points as their press came alive, powering them to a 45-42 lead to start the fourth quarter.

“That’s their purpose, is to try to speed you up, and even when you break (the press), to try to make you play fast in the half court,” Michigan coach Kim Barnes Arico said. “…There were even spurts in the second half where we turned it over a couple of times because they keep it on to wear you down. And it’s a lot. … We did a tremendous job of staying the course.”

While Michigan wavered, the rivals continued trading blow-for-blow until the score was knotted at 51. In a game heavily determined by runs, both teams knew the next momentum swing could be the last.

By scoring nine points in the next four minutes, the Wolverines ensured that it was theirs.

Three Buckeye turnovers, including an offensive foul drawn by Brett on Sheldon, fueled that run. In the closing moments, Phelia took charge — adding to her career-high 26 points — nailing a 3-pointer to separate, and combining with graduate guard Lauren Hansen for 18 points in the fourth quarter to put the final nail in Ohio State’s coffin.

And while the Buckeyes fought to close the gap, it was too little, too late as the Wolverines punched back in the rivalry.