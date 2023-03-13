After her team’s most recent loss to Ohio State in the Big Ten Tournament, Michigan women’s basketball coach Kim Barnes Arico expressed her lasting hopes of earning a top-four NCAA Tournament seed and hosting the first two rounds.

Those hopes were not fulfilled, however, as the Wolverines earned a No. 6 seed in the upcoming tournament. Michigan (22-9 overall) will play in the Greenville region, traveling to Baton Rouge to face No. 11 UNLV (31-2) on Friday in the first round.

Barnes Arico urged the NCAA Selection Committee to recognize the Buckeyes’ strength when healthy, emphasizing that the Wolverines battled until the final whistle in the quarterfinal game.

But after falling to Ohio State thrice on the season — and losing to every ranked conference opponent it faced, dropping four of its last six games in the process — battling until the final whistle wasn’t enough to propel Michigan into host-seed position.

Last year, the Wolverines earned their highest seed in program history at No. 3, hosting the first two rounds of the tournament in Ann Arbor. The team’s historic success didn’t end there, as Michigan also went on to reach the Elite Eight for the first time in program history.

If the Wolverines advance on Friday, they will face the winner of the No. 3 LSU and No. 14 Hawaii matchup in Baton Rouge on Sunday.