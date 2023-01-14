In its last four games, the No. 17 Michigan women’s basketball team has traded wins and losses. Returning home to Crisler Center, the Wolverines were looking to build off a win in their last game in a bid to start a new trend.

And behind double-digit performances from four scorers, No. 17 Michigan (15-3 overall, 5-2 Big Ten) pulled away in the second quarter to handle rival Michigan State (10-8, 2-5), 70-55.

Despite missing 10 out of 16 shots in the quarter, Michigan’s defense held the Spartans to just 11 points — their lowest first-quarter total of the season. The Wolverines forced nine turnovers, setting up their offense in transition by converting those opportunities into nine of their 14 points in the quarter.

Out of the break following a quick four points from Michigan State, the Wolverines needed to make some shots. 3-pointers from sophomore guard Laila Phelia and senior guard Maddie Nolan put them back on top, but Michigan needed something more in order to pull away.

And fifth-year wing Leigha Brown provided it.

Following another Spartan turnover, Brown drove up the court, pulling up at the top of the key. Withstanding contact from a Michigan State defender, Brown elevated to sink the shot and draw the foul, sending the Crisler Center crowd into a roar. A few minutes later, Brown sank a deep 3-pointer from near the center court logo, boosting the Wolverines’ lead to nine.

Brown continued to facilitate the offense, providing a spark and finding open teammates. With two seconds left in the quarter, Brown sank a shot that sent Michigan into the break with momentum and an eight-point lead.

For a little while, it looked like the Wolverines would once again fall victim to third-quarter offensive issues, committing two early turnovers and struggling with the Spartan press.

But the threat of Michigan State regaining the lead was countered with another quick 3-pointer from Nolan. With over five minutes remaining, sophomore guard Jordan Hobbs drew a foul, sending Michigan into the bonus, where they made six shots in the quarter.

On the defensive end, Hobbs stepped up, drawing a charge of her own and pumping her arms in celebration. On the subsequent possession, Hobbs sank a 3-pointer to boost the Wolverines’ lead to 12 — their largest of the game — which they would take into the fourth.

In the first five minutes of the fourth, the Spartans weren’t able to make a dent in Michigan’s lead, but the Wolverines weren’t able to extend it either. Graduate forward Emily Kiser scored six points during that stretch— four of which came from the charity stripe — to help them sustain their lead, but quickly picked up her fourth foul.

3-pointers from Hobbs and Nolan extended Michigan’s lead to 16, and in an uneventful final stretch, the Wolverines held onto it and stayed ahead.

With the victory, Michigan defeated its in-state rival and built upon its last win, sparking what it hopes will be a winning pattern.