EAST LANSING — Two minutes into the Michigan women’s basketball team’s loss to Michigan State, Spartan forward Julia Ayrault caught the ball in the mid-post, defended by sophomore forward Chyra Evans. Ayrault turned to face Evans, dribbled hard right and took a bump, then powered up into the body of her defender for an and-1 bucket. It was just Michigan State’s second bucket of the game, but a sign of a long game ahead for the Wolverines’ interior defense.

From that point on, the Spartans added 10 more first-half layups, some coming from the fast break and others coming from pinning down and getting to work in the post. But regardless of how it came, they dominated Michigan down low.

“Our guards, their ability to drive and score and get to the basket,” Ayrault said. “It helps us a ton, opens up the post for sure.”

From bigs and guards alike, the Wolverines were outmatched down low. Each drive from a speedy Spartan on the wing turned into a layup or a drop down to a big on the other block for an assist. In a season where Michigan’s defense has been its backbone, against Michigan State it was its downfall.

Tied for the best points against average in the Big Ten at 59.9 through 21 games, the Wolverines fell from their identity, allowing 34 points in the paint alone and an additional 29 free throws, many of which were earned through aggressive drives and physical post-ups.

While winning the free throw battle was big for the Spartans, that doesn’t come without the continual intent to score down low — an intent that Michigan was unable to deny all afternoon long.

“There’s a lot of ‘the size, and this and that,’ ” Michigan State coach Robyn Fralick said. “But, we’re fast right? And we’re aggressive and we’ve gotta use that to our advantage.”

The Spartans’ aggression and speed in space proved to be the difference. By penetrating from the perimeter with the threat of a post entry always imminent, the Wolverines were kept on their toes all afternoon and in turn had no solutions defensively.

The second half proved to be better statistically for Michigan, going from allowing 22 first-half points in the paint to just 12, but that doesn’t mean the aggressiveness wasn’t hurting the Wolverines. By continuing to pick up fouls on Michigan State drives, Michigan gave up 15 points off of free throws. These points don’t count towards points in the paint, but they signify the Spartans’ laser focus on attacking in the Wolverines’ interior.

“I thought we did a good job,” Fralick said. “Especially off missed shots and ball movement, of being able to attack. Being able to make that one more (pass) where they help and get that next driving lane.”

In Michigan State’s rivalry win, it was able to exploit not only Michigan’s weaknesses but also its strengths. Continuing to persistently attack inside against the Wolverines’ statistically staunch defense led to many easy buckets and another sign of trouble for Michigan.