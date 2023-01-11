Just three days after falling to No. 12 Iowa at home, the No. 17 Michigan women’s basketball team faced a daunting challenge: rebounding on the road against another conference opponent.

The Wolverines (4-2 Big Ten, 14-3 overall) handled that challenge, defeating Purdue 80-59 on Tuesday night to get back on track. Michigan struggled early on, turning the ball over nine times in the first half and failing to adjust to the Boilermakers’ defensive schemes. But strong outings from the Wolverines in a dominant second half put them over the edge.

Michigan’s guard tandem of sophomore guard Laila Phelia and fifth-year senior guard Leigha Brown propelled the Wolverines to an early lead. Phelia — coming off a dominant first quarter and lackluster final three against Iowa — attacked Purdue’s defense, ending the quarter with six points. Her early showing was overshadowed by Brown, though. The fifth-year senior opened the scoring with her signature pull-up midrange at the free-throw line, later adding three more with an uncharacteristic deep 3-pointer.

Missing from first quarter action was graduate student forward Emily Kiser, who exited after a hard collision early in the first quarter. Her absence opened the door for junior forward Elise Stuck and freshman forward Chyra Evans to earn meaningful playing time. Each capitalized, adding 3-pointers of their own to extend the Wolverines’ lead.

In spite of the early burst from Michigan’s offense, the game appeared fully up-for-grabs at halftime. In part, that dropoff came from a plethora of turnovers by the Wolverines, who ended the half with nine giveaways. Junior forward Cameron Williams struggled in particular with three turnovers, while forced into a larger role with Kiser off the court.

Purdue capitalized on those lapses, finding the weak points in Michigan’s defense to cut their deficit to just four at the break. A couple of scoring runs brought them out of an early panic, and kept the game in question early.

But that effort didn’t last.

In the blink of an eye that four point differential turned to 12 in the third quarter. 3-pointers from Brown and sophomore guard Jordan Hobbs padded the Wolverines’ lead.

Rather than scoring, though, it was rebounding that propelled that game-altering third quarter run. Michigan’s strength on the offensive boards created numerous second-chance scoring opportunities, and allowed for long, dragging possessions that robbed the Boilermakers of chances to mount a comeback.

Even after Purdue ended that crushing drought, the Wolverines maintained control at both ends. Gone were the lapses leading to open looks. Instead, much of the Boilermaker’s offense as the game went on resembled Michigan’s during its own sloppy second quarter: rushed and broken.

Those struggles culminated in a 16-point lead as the Wolverines started the fourth quarter. With the game likely on the line to start the final quarter, Purdue passed up an open layup, gave up a 3-pointer from senior guard Maddie Nolan, then turned the ball over again — dashing any hopes of a comeback.

Overall, Michigan’s halftime adjustments proved too much for the Boilermakers. The Wolverines’ third quarter outburst put the contest away early, and put them back in the win column in conference play.