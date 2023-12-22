In its last game before the Big Ten season resumes, the Michigan women’s basketball team ended on a high-note.

On Friday, the Wolverines looked rejuvenated against Florida A&M. Just two days after getting blown out at the Jumpman Invitational, they returned home with a sturdy two-sided performance led by strong play by their backcourt.

Michigan (10-3 overall) used that superior guard play to defang the Rattlers (1-9) in dominant fashion, 77-35.

Throughout the game, the Wolverines looked in control. While Michigan has tended to start games slow this season, its guards got the ball rolling from the jump on Friday.

Determined to set the tone early, graduate guard Lauren Hansen hit a pair of back-to-back 3-pointers, one before a Florida A&M timeout and one after. At the end of the first quarter, Hansen finished with 15 of the Wolverines’ 21 points, on 5-for-5 shooting from behind the arc. Hansen led them to a commanding start — something that has been hard to come by this season.

“She’s such a dynamic scorer,” Michigan coach Kim Barnes Arico said. “Everybody got to see that on display tonight and that’s great for your team when you can have someone start (the game) that way.”

Following Hansen’s strong start, other guards throughout the Wolverines’ lineup picked up where she left off when she was on the bench in the second quarter. Junior guard Laila Phelia scored seven points in the first five minutes of the quarter in addition to her five total total assists in the game. Graduate guard Elissa Brett contributed her own seven points in the quarter, ending with 15 on the afternoon after going scoreless against Florida on Wednesday.

“Laila was finding people left and right,” Barnes Arico said. “She was really making extra passes and distributed the ball extremely well. … (Brett) was able to get her shot back which was off a little bit the other night, so that was good to see.”

But the dominance at the guard position didn’t stop on offense. Defensively, Brett and Phelia recorded three combined steals in the first half, and held the Rattlers without a field goal in the second quarter.

Led by multiple different guards, the Wolverines took a commanding 43-15 lead into halftime. And in the first half, all but 10 of Michigan’s points came from players at that position.

Despite the success early in the first half, the second half brought offensive difficulties early on. The Ratters held the Wolverines to just two points over the first five minutes. Led by two 3-pointers from Brett, though, Michigan started to bring back the intensity following the mid-quarter timeout.

Unfazed by the slight hiatus of scoring, the Wolverines continued to light up Florida A&M from all over the floor. Brett particularly found her stride once again, scoring eight of her points in the third quarter alone.

Brett also made her impact on defense by leading the team with three steals. The rest of Michigan’s lineup followed suit using its aforementioned authoritative defense, forcing 27 turnovers on 12 steals. The Wolverines scored 33 points off of those turnovers, using the pace and intensity set by their guards to help accentuate the lead and cement their victory.

“When you can get turnovers, it allows you to get out and transition and I thought we were able to do that nicely today,” Barnes Arico said. “That just shows our defensive intensity and where our rotations are.”

In its return to Crisler Center, Michigan maintained complete control over the game, and ended the non-conference portion of its schedule with a dominant win. Led by their guards — especially Hansen, Brett and Phelia — the Wolverines will look to build on some of the strong performances shown against the Rattlers against a much stronger Big Ten slate.