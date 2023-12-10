CHAMPAIGN — In Sunday’s game, there were new faces on court for the Michigan women’s basketball team.

Attempting to overcome their continued inconsistent play during the early stages of games, the Wolverines employed a reworked starting lineup in their first game of Big Ten play against Illinois. Sophomore forward Chyra Evans and graduate guard Elissa Brett, both Australians making their first starts of the season, and the rest of the starting lineup brought the intensity on defense to shut down the Fighting Illini.

Accompanied by strong second and third quarter performances, Michigan (8-2 overall, 1-0 Big Ten) beat Illinois (5-3, 0-1), 84-48. For much of the game, the Wolverines dictated the pace. And throughout, Michigan turned its defense into a quick transition offensive possession to find the open players.

While there were much of the same early season trends initially — minimal amounts of scoring and slow passes leading to turnovers or missed shots — the Wolverines quickly overcame their struggles with the help of their new starting lineup.

“I was a bit nervous,” Evans said after getting her first career start. “But a big emphasis for us was having a good start. We haven’t really had a great start over the past couple of games so, coming into this game, we’re really emphasizing the start, building that lead early and playing hard, and I think we did a really good job.”

After the early-game jitters, all nervousness dissipated as Michigan allowed just nine points in the first quarter. The Wolverines locked down Illinois, which launched their offense. Michigan outscored the Illini 24-7 in the second frame to build its lead using the different starting lineup. By moving junior guard Jordan Hobbs to the ‘4’, the Wolverines controlled the pace of the game and forced Illinois to try and keep up.

“We played four guards today and I think it throws teams for a loop,” Hobbs said. “We can do that with any team in the Big Ten. Our lineup is so deep and our team is so deep so you never know what you’re gonna get with us.”

Using the momentum and pace they had built, the Wolverines made smart transition passes on offense to find open looks. Ending the first quarter and through the second quarter, Michigan went on a scoring frenzy to build a sizable lead. Evans and Brett finished the half with a combined nine points and six rebounds — as well as Hobbs scoring 14 before half — leading the Wolverines to a 39-16 halftime lead.

Entering the second half, Michigan was in the driver’s seat.

With the revamped lineup, the Wolverines built on a strong three-point performance in the second quarter. In the first quarter, Michigan shot 1-for-6 from three. But in the second and third quarters alone, the Wolverines went 11-for-17 from deep including three straight to start the second half — completely turning their shooting performance around.

And even when Illinois started to use a full court press to slow down Michigan’s offense, the Wolverines broke it effortlessly to find the open player.

Michigan’s defense never faltered, and by dictating the pace of the game, it became too quick for the Illini to handle. Throughout the game, the Wolverines’ shooting was anything but absent, and they strung together large second and third quarter runs to build their insurmountable lead.

Michigan’s improved shooting seemed to stem from the new startersand, as a result, the Wolverines never took their foot off the gas. Michigan controlled the pace until the very end, allowing just 11 points in the fourth quarter.

“We’ve been switching (the lineup) throughout the season and I thought we would try to throw them off and go with a smaller lineup by putting Jordan at the ‘4,’ ” Barnes Arico said. “(Hobbs is) a guard but she has a post body and she was really, really disruptive. I thought they really had a hard time figuring out how to defend her and their posts couldn’t defend her.”

For Michigan, the new starting lineup worked. Putting the Australians in and moving Hobbs to the ‘4’ allowed for a different pace in which Michigan ran away with the victory.

Now, coming home with a victory in their first conference game, the Wolverines helped set the tone for the remainder of the calendar year and into the rest of the Big Ten season. Although the lineup may continue to change, the versatility Michigan showed against Illinois allows the Wolverines to enter every game with a new approach — one that they hope will lead them to more dominant victories.