In the Michigan women’s basketball team’s first trip in program history to the Elite Eight, the third-seeded Wolverines (25-7 overall) fell to No. 1-seeded Louisville (29-4), 62-50. In a crushing loss to end its season on Monday night, Michigan struggled against the Cardinals’ strong defense and ball pressure.

A defensive battle from the beginning, both teams were hard-pressed to score. The Wolverines focused in on stopping Louisville from running their fast-paced transition offense. With senior forward Naz Hillmon and senior guard Danielle Rauch taking charges on back-to-back possessions, Michigan established their physical style of defense early.

On the offensive end, Michigan struggled to score early in the first quarter. With Louisville dropping into their full-court press on nearly every made basket, the Cardinals forced the Wolverines into a few crucial early turnovers.

Michigan tried to find its offense both inside and out, looking to Hillmon and senior forward Emily Kiser in the paint early on. From the outside, the Wolverines struggled to find the bottom of the net, starting cold behind the 3-point line — until junior guard Maddie Nolan checked in.

Cutting Louisville’s growing lead with two 3-pointers late in the first quarter, Nolan was the offensive difference-maker throughout the first. With the Cardinals having to help out further on Nolan, Kiser and Hillmon found more space in the post to work with. Ending the quarter by taking a charge, Nolan continued to keep Louisville at bay.

Starting the second quarter with a renewed scoring effort, the Wolverines found their way into the lane more consistently. Yet, the Cardinals continued their hot streak from behind the 3-point line, going 5-for-10 in the first half. With Lousiville draining multiple threes on back-to-back plays, any offensive momentum Michigan tried to gain was reigned back in on the other end.

The defensive battle continued on both ends of the floor throughout the second quarter. Forcing the Cardinals into a shot clock violation with under 30 seconds left in the half, the Wolverines had a chance to take the lead for the first time all night. Instead, a turnover and a missed defensive rebound allowed the Cardinals to extend their lead, forcing Michigan to enter the locker room down by three.

Opening the second half facing a renewed Lousiville full-court press, the Wolverines fell back into their early pattern of turnovers. Michigan fell into a scoring drought throughout the third quarter, once again struggling to score, while allowing the Cardinals to continue their balanced scoring attack from all five starters.

Drawing fouls in the paint, the Wolverines’ main source of points came from the free-throw line. Until Nolan drained another 3-pointer from the corner, once again cutting Louisville’s lead. Michigan continued to pester the Cardinals, refusing to be buried. After being down by nine points midway through the third, the Wolverines ended the quarter down by just two.

Starting the fourth quarter once again with a turnover, the Wolverines quickly erased the progress they’d made at the end of the third. Back-to-back turnovers lead to quick transition buckets for Louisville.

Working inside the paint, Michigan slowly crawled its way out of the hole it quickly dug. Relying on their defense, the Wolverines kept the Cardinals off the board, but struggled to capitalize on the offensive end. Hillmon and Kiser continued to draw fouls down low, finding their way to the free-throw line once again. But as its only source of offense, Michigan and the Louisville stood locked in a defensive battle.

In the end, it came down to the wire for both teams. With the Cardinals slowly growing a lead after the media timeout midway through the fourth, the Wolverines found themselves down by six points. As Louisville grew its lead throughout the remaining minutes, Michigan could only watch as its hopes at a Final Four were dashed.

Ending their season in the program’s first-ever Elite Eight, the Wolverines made history. Just not as much as they wanted.