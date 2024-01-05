BLOOMINGTON — The Michigan women’s basketball team found itself in a deep hole early on against No. 14 Indiana.

Falling behind 36-17 at the end of the first quarter, the Wolverines needed a major adjustment to overcome what turned out to be an insurmountable lead.

Despite looking sluggish defensively in the first frame, allowing its most points in a quarter this season at the hands of the Hoosiers’ 13-for-13 shooting from the field, Michigan’s defense hoped to change the inevitable outcome of the blowout loss. The second quarter proved promising as the Wolverines won the quarter by two points, though still held a 17-point deficit.

“We definitely locked in more defensively,” freshman forward Taylor Woodson said. “ … We weren’t necessarily locked in at the beginning so we were like, ‘Okay, that’s over. Now it’s our turn to lock in defensively.’ ”

But what seemed to give Michigan its best chance at making a comeback was forcing Indiana’s best players into foul trouble.

“We got into foul trouble so we had to play lots of different combinations out there,” Hoosier coach Teri Moren said.

Indiana forward Mackenzie Holmes, guard Yarden Garzon and guard Sydney Parish all accumulated four fouls by the end of game contributing to a team total of 19 fouls. Early in the third quarter, Holmes committed two quick offensive fouls on senior forward Elise Stuck that sent her to the bench with three fouls. And with Holmes out, the Wolverines could focus elsewhere on defense and use their size on offense to create chances.

Holmes and Parish, the Hoosiers’ leading scorers in the first half with 14 points each, both spent the majority of the second half on the bench due to their foul trouble and almost let Michigan back in the game.

“We had a game plan coming in, but we just couldn’t settle in,” Michigan coach Kim Barnes Arico said. “We just knew that we needed to get some stops and our kids kept talking about ‘let’s try to get a bunch of stops in a row.’ But Holmes is an All-American post and we tried to throw two players at her early but she can pick it up to find open shooters.”

Not having to double Holmes and worry about giving up a 3-pointer helped alleviate some of the missed coverages on defense that were so detrimental in the first quarter. And while the Wolverines improved from four forced turnovers in the first half to 10 in the second, their offense couldn’t get going or capitalize on any improvements the defense made. Starting 1-for-7 from the floor in the third quarter and shooting 37.5% throughout the entire second half was not enough to garner any sort of a comeback.

Michigan even changed its starting lineup in the second half to improve its defensive presence by including bigger players such as Stuck and graduate forward Taylor Williams, but aside from drawing more fouls and forcing more turnovers, the changes made little difference because the offense couldn’t capitalize on them.

“I thought our ability to be aggressive and pick up some fouls on them helped us as well because they had to be in and out of the game,” Barnes Arico said. “But they did the same to us. Both teams got to the free throw line.”

But even at the free throw line, the Wolverines struggled. They didn’t use the free shots they were awarded to help foster any change — shooting 10-for-18 from the charity stripe.

If Michigan wanted to make a comeback after its abysmal first quarter showing, it needed to jump on the opportunity of having Indiana’s best players on the bench to make a second half run and cut down the lead. But the Wolverines’ offense didn’t score nearly enough to make any kind of a dent in the Hoosiers’ lead.

Despite causing Indiana to get into foul trouble and keep its best players off the court, Michigan’s lack of offensive intention, free throw inefficiency and lopsided first quarter is what made it impossible for the Wolverines to amass a comeback in the later quarters. And it ultimately sent them home with their first conference loss.