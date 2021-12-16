The game between the Michigan women’s basketball and Eastern Michigan on Wednesday, Dec. 22 has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns in the Eagles program.

The game is considered a ‘no contest’ and will not be rescheduled. This will not affect the Wolverines’ game against Baylor on Sunday, Dec. 19, their last non-conference bout of the season. The Wolverines’ next home game will be Friday, Dec. 31 against Ohio State.

This is the first game Michigan has had to cancel this season due to COVID-19. Last season, all Michigan athletics had to go on a two-week break due to COVID-19 issues, and the women’s basketball team also had to cancel multiple other games.

Eastern Michigan has also canceled one other game against IUPUI.