With just under a week until the Michigan women’s basketball team’s exhibition game against Saginaw Valley State, the Wolverines added Ariel Atkins on staff as an assistant coach in player development.

Michigan hired assistant coaches Melanie Moore and Jillian Duntson in April after three staff members, including two assistant coaches and a graduate assistant, departed the program. The NCAA allowed the increase of all basketball coaching staffs by two and therefore made room for another coach in the Wolverines’ program. Now, with the addition of Atkins as announced Friday, Michigan has three new assistant coaches to begin the 2023-24 season.

“I have known Ariel for a long time after we were part of USA Basketball together and think she is the perfect fit for Michigan women’s basketball,” Michigan coach Kim Barnes Arico said in a statement. “… She is a winner who wants to help grow the game of basketball, and I am so excited that she chose to come to the University of Michigan.”

Atkins is an Olympic gold medalist and two-time WNBA All-Star with the Washington Mystics. In college she played for Texas where she collected a plethora of accolades including three All-Big 12 team selections, two Big 12 All-Defensive team selections and one Big 12 All-Tournament team selection. She also is the Longhorns’ 20th all-time leading scorer and led them to an Elite Eight and three Sweet 16 appearances.

After her college career, Atkins was drafted seventh overall to the Washington Mystics, spending all five years of her professional career with the team. She averaged 13.1 points per game en route to accomplishing her two All-Star team selections. She also has one ring with the Mystics after winning the 2019 WNBA Championship.

In her Olympic career, Atkins was a member of Team USA at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, winning the gold medal. She also played for the 2022 USA Women’s National Team at the world cup, 2017 USA Women’s U23 National Team and 2014 USA Women’s U18 National Team.

“I’m excited to be joining the Michigan staff, working next to Coach Arico, being on the other side of the ball and sharing my knowledge and experience with the players,” Atkins said.

The start of the season is just around the corner and the Wolverines are certainly hoping all of Atkins’ playing success will translate into coaching success, specifically in her role of player development. And with such a quick turnaround from her hiring to the first game, Atkins’ adjustment will need to happen quickly to maximize Michigan’s success.