The No. 8 Michigan women’s basketball team (12-2 overall, 3-1 Big Ten) broke its five-game win streak after a 79-58 loss to Nebraska (13-1, 2-1). The Wolverines couldn’t overcome a dominant Cornhusker team, looking lost on both ends of the floor.

Struggling to find an offensive rhythm throughout the first quarter, Michigan was unable to score for the first two minutes. Nebraska took advantage of the Wolverines’ scoring drought, getting out to an early lead.

The initial scoring deficiency was indicative of Michigan’s offense throughout the entire first half. The Wolverines couldn’t buy a bucket, shooting just 30% from the floor. The struggle extended behind the 3-point line, shooting 0-for-4 from behind the arc.

The Cornhuskers’ early lead only continued to grow as Michigan slipped further and further away from their typical high caliber of play. With 22 points in the paint, the Cornhuskers left the Wolverines without answers down low.

A Nebraska 3-point dagger ended the first quarter, giving the Cornhuskers a comfortable 11-point lead.

Starting the second quarter, consecutive Nebraska 3-pointers in transition continued to extend their lead. The Cornhuskers controlled every aspect of the game, flustering the Wolverines on both ends. Michigan coughed up 19 points off turnovers alone in the first half.

The Wolverines tried to stem the tide with a variety of lineups, including senior guard Amy Dilk returning from a leg injury in the first game of the season. Senior forward Naz Hillmon struggled in the paint, scoring just five points in the first half. Senior guard Leigha Brown shared Hillmon’s struggle, ending the first half with four points.

Starting the second half, the lid was lifted off the basket as Michigan went 3-for-4 from the floor. Yet, the change of pace was short-lived as the Cornhuskers regained control.

Poor shooting continued to plague the Wolverines, who remained unable to score from the perimeter. Fouls also hampered Michigan, forcing different lineups onto the court to preserve key players, including senior forward Emily Kiser fouling out late in the fourth. Full court pressure from the Nebraska defense continued to fluster the Wolverines’ guards.

Despite a Michigan run to end the third quarter and a strong start to the fourth, the Wolverines’ belated success was too little too late. As time continued to slowly tick down, so did Michigans ability to summit a comeback, ultimately running out the clock to their first conference loss.