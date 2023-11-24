After coming up just short at the Battle 4 Atlantis, losing in the championship game against No. 24 Ole Miss, the Michigan women’s basketball team looked to make strides toward amending the offensive struggles it had throughout the tournament.

In the first opportunity they got, the Wolverines took advantage when facing Eastern Michigan, starting off strong and running a far more efficient offense.

Increased shooting percentage through finding the open player on extra passes was indicative of Michigan’s bounce-back win. The Wolverines (5-1 overall) finished with a 49.2 shooting percentage and 23 total assists en route to dominating the Eagles (1-3) on both ends of the floor, soaring to an 80-44 win.

After a weekend of slow starts, Michigan reversed its mantra in the first quarter against Eastern Michigan. In the first six minutes of play, the Wolverines jumped off to a 16-2 lead by finding efficient looks and, most importantly, finishing them.

What also aided Michigan’s offense was its passing. After finishing with no more than 12 assists in any game in Atlantis, the Wolverines had that many in just the first half. By grabbing offensive rebounds or making an extra pass to find the open player, Michigan found the most efficient looks.

Although they started strong, the Wolverines’ lead quickly diminished in the later stages of the first quarter. Michigan coach Kim Barnes Arico decided to pull every starter out of the game around the first intermission, and in return that led the Eagles to come within seven points early in the second quarter.

Although the Wolverines’ offense gave up four turnovers in that time and their defense looked uneasy, their shooting remained strong. Both with the backup lineup and starting lineup in the game, Michigan’s shooting was consistent, never dropping below 50% in the second frame. And the Wolverines’ efficient shooting contributed to a 22-point advantage going into halftime.

The success of Michigan’s offense often relies on its guards, graduate Lauren Hansen and junior Laila Phelia. When Hansen finds success dishing the ball around the court and Phelia does the same with her shooting, the rest of their team tends to follow suit. Hansen recorded five first half assists and Phelia went 6-for-7 from the field with 15 points.

And their success fueled the rest of Michigan’s lineup as the shooting entourage continued after a slight third quarter lapse. Causing an 0-for-6 start from the field, Eastern Michigan successfully stunted the Wolverines’ offense by forcing worse shot selection. However, the Eagles failed to capitalize on their brief defensive victory as Michigan regained its shooting confidence, ending the third quarter with a 62-34 advantage.

With the large lead, the Wolverines used the chance to play different players throughout their lineup, combining a mix of starters and bench players. Both graduate guard Ellisa Brett and sophomore forward Chyra Evans benefited from the added time, scoring 15 and 10 points, respectively. And while Michigan’s collective shooting efficiency oscillated in the final quarter, the Wolverines held their ground defensively to ground the Eagles.

In a much needed confidence boosting win, Michigan found ways to improve on its offensive inconsistencies it has had to this point in the season.