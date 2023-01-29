The No. 13 Michigan women’s basketball team trailed for just 52 seconds against Minnesota.

After the Golden Gophers scored first, the Wolverines responded with two points of their own — taking charge from there and never looking back. Following back-to-back conference losses, Michigan (16-5 overall, 7-4 Big Ten) controlled the game for almost all 40 minutes on Sunday to get back in the win column, dominating Minnesota (9-12, 2-8) by a score of 77-41.

“I’m excited for our team to be able to bounce back after a really tough week, to be able to finish it off here,” Michigan coach Kim Barnes Arico said.

Bouncing back didn’t take much against a young and floundering Golden Gophers squad. Through the first 20 minutes, they couldn’t keep up with the Wolverines. Entering the locker room at halftime with a 34-23 lead, Michigan looked to continue its 16-game undefeated streak when leading at the break — and it did just that.

With a 23-2 run in the second half — highlighted by three triples combined from sophomore guards Jordan Hobbs, Laila Phelia and Greta Kampschroeder, along with a crafty reverse layup from graduate forward Emily Kiser — Michigan furthered the dominant performance that was on display all day, putting the game away for good in the third quarter.

Throughout the matchup, Michigan was energetic on offense, moving off the ball more effectively after falling stagnant in Thursday’s loss to No. 10 Maryland. The Wolverines also successfully attacked the basket all day — dominating the battle in the paint with 46 points to Minnesota’s 26.

“Something that we were really trying to emphasize these last couple days at practice is moving off the ball,” fifth-year wing Leigha Brown said. “I think a lot of times, especially these last few games, we’ve been kind of just standing around on offense.”

With just over a minute left in the first quarter, Brown hit an and-1 to tally her 1000th point in maize and blue. Brown went on to score 11 of Michigan’s first 19 points along with 20 total points throughout the game, leading the team’s offensive charge.

After hitting her signature pull-up jumper in the first half, Brown celebrated with an aura of ‘you can’t guard me’ directed at the Gophers defense. In fact, Minnesota failed to contain Brown — or Phelia, who scored a team-high 22 points — throughout the matchup. Phelia’s 3-pointer during the Wolverines’ third-quarter run forced another Gophers timeout, extending Michigan’s lead to 46-28.

Despite standout performances from Brown and Phelia, the Wolverines didn’t shoot very well — below-average 25% from behind the arc and 43% from the field. However, Michigan’s staunch defense forced the Gophers to shoot even worse at 20% and 31%, respectively.

“(I) definitely was happy with our ability to hold them,” Barnes Arico said. “This was (Minnesota’s) lowest output of the season, and that’s something that we really take pride in.”

In the process of holding the Gophers to a season-low point total, the Wolverines grabbed 11 total steals, forcing 21 turnovers and scoring a matching 21 points off of them.

Early in the second quarter, a pass intercepted by junior forward Cameron Williams led to a drained mid-range jumper from Brown, putting Michigan up by 10 and forcing a Minnesota timeout — a series that exemplified Michigan’s strengths throughout the game. On both ends of the court, the Wolverines’ success kept rolling.

They also played disciplined, keeping the Gophers’ free throw opportunities few and far between. Michigan only allowed Minnesota six shots from the charity stripe, further reiterating the control that the Wolverines held throughout the entire matchup.

After suffering its first back-to-back loss series of the season, Michigan dominated the Gophers to right themselves again. And in order to do so, the Wolverines controlled the contest from opening whistle to final buzzer.