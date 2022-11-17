In two games against non-conference opponents, the No. 23 Michigan women’s basketball team delivered dominant wins by overwhelming its opponents at both ends. Clean passes, easy baskets and a suffocating defense were staples through all 80 of the season’s first minutes.

On Wednesday night — despite a lopsided final line — its performance wasn’t quite so overwhelming.

The Wolverines (3-0 overall) defeated Western Michigan (0-3), 99-67, in another dominant offensive performance all around. Strong 3-point shooting was key for that unit, as they were able to stave off scoring runs from a streaky Western Michigan team.

Sophomore guard Laila Phelia continued her electric start to the season, injecting life at both ends. In a tone-setting sequence early, Phelia deflected an inbounds pass that led to a turnover, then found two points at the other end off a clean eurostep drive. Phelia finished the game with 25 points on 11-of-15 shooting.

Equally important early on were the Michigan bigs in junior forward Cameron Williams and graduate student forward Emily Kiser. Facing a Western Michigan team that lacked size and strength in the paint, the two feasted, combining for 13 points and nine rebounds in the first quarter. Kiser, in particular, excelled against those mismatches at the offensive end — scoring and passing well in post looks.

But it wasn’t all that easy for the Wolverines.

Western Michigan, despite legitimate mismatches at both ends, kept themselves in the game early. High energy defense gave them five first quarter steals.

At the other end, strong three-point shooting helped the Broncos stay competitive throughout. Sophomore Maggie Stutelburg was the clear focal point of the Western offense, especially early in the game. Her back-to-back second quarter three-pointers cut into the Michigan deficit, making the Wolverine defense as uncomfortable as it had been to that point in the season. Senior guard Maddie Nolan was eventually able to stop the bleeding for Michigan with back-to-back threes of her own, forcing a Bronco timeout.

When the game returned, those shots proved to be contagious: Sophomore guard Greta Kampschroeder added one of her own. Then Phelia, a focal point of the Wolverine offense so far this season, scored eight in a row to help give Michigan a 16-point lead going into halftime.

Then, in the second half, the defense settled in.

Eight steals helped the Wolverines bury Western down the stretch, and the difference in energy coming out of the locker room was palpable. Phelia, Kiser and senior guard Leigha Brown played with much greater intensity and communication.

In the face of that coverage, the Broncos continued to have some success from deep. Stutelburg and guard Lauren Ross each hit impressive shots from range. At the other end, though, sophomore guard Jordan Hobbs added two of her own to keep the Michigan lead comfortable.

To describe its performance as comfortable, though, might be an oversimplification.

On the Wolverines first possession of the game, a long tipped pass from Phelia to Kampschroeder led to a quick turnover. Those long overhead passes were focal points in the Wolverines’ offense in wins versus St. Francis (PA) and Delaware State. Western Michigan was able to force a different result.

As Michigan moves closer to conference play, it’s clearly still learning its limits. But while Wednesday night’s performance wasn’t perfect, it still turned into a decisive victory for the Wolverines.